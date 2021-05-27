Championship dates and venues for Laois teams announced

The GAA championship is just around the corner and Leinster GAA have announced the dates and venues for the Minor, U20 and senior championship openers for Laois teams.

In what will be an extremely busy period, the Laois senior hurlers Leinster championship clash with Wexford in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny will take place on Saturday June 26.

That same same Saturday, the Laois minor footballers who got to the semi final of the 2020 Leinster Minor football championship will square up to Wexford and they will have the home comforts of O'Moore Park on their side.

There will also be midweek action for Laois teams as Leinster Council look to make up for lost time in their condensed fixture schedule.

The Laois U20 hurlers are in action on Tuesday June 29 when they take on Westmeath in the opening round of their championship, also in O'Moore Park.

Thursday July 1 will see the Laois U20 footballers on the road as they make the tough trip to Aughrim to take on Wicklow. Laois have been in the last two Leinster U20 finals but Wicklow away in Aughrim is one of the toughest draws they could have got.

That weekend, on Sunday July 4, the Laois senior footballers will make the trip to Tullamore as the take on Westmeath in their winner takes all, knockout championship opener. It is the first time since 2000 that there has been a knockout Leinster football championship and that game in 2000 also saw Laois take on Westmeath in Tullamore, a game that went the way of the Westmeath men.

Finally, the Minor hurlers will face the winners of Kildare and Carlow on Wednesday July 7.

The full list of championship fixtures for Laois teams are as follows;

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship - Laois v Wexford in (Nowlan Park, Kilkenny) 6pm

Leinster Minor Football Championship - Laois v Wexford in (O'Moore Park)

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship - Laois v Westmeath (O’Moore Park)

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Leinster U-20 Football Championship - Wicklow v Laois (Aughrim)

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Leinster Senior Football Championship Quarter-final - Laois v Westmeath (O’Connor Park, Tullamore)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Round 2 - Laois v Carlow/Kildare (TBC)

