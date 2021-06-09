Two lucky Laois fans win tickets to Laois hurlers and footballers games this weekend

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

While most Laois GAA supporters will have to make do with watching the Laois hurlers and footballers on GAAGO this weekend, two lucky supporters have won themselves tickets to go see Laois take on Antrim in Belfast on Saturday afternoon and the Laois footballers take on Down on Saturday evening in Newry.

In a draw man by Laois Gaels, the new Laois supporters club, members had the chance of winning tickets to the games and 250 euro spending money for their big day out.

Michael O'Brien from the Clonaslee club has won the pair of tickets for the footballers clash with Down while Clough-Ballacolla club man Joe Hogan will be enjoying the game in Belfast with two tickets for the hurling league clash with Antrim.

Well done to both and don't forget to come home!!!!

