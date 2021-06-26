Laois star insists the only way is up for Ladies football in Laois

Rachel Williams must be sick of the sight of Kildare. Having played them in last year’s championship and again in the opening round of the league, the two teams will clash again this Sunday in the National Ladies football division three final with a 4pm throw in time in Baltinglass, Wicklow.

In two weeks time they will meet in the championship and in between that, the Sarsfields wing back is also a teacher in Lillywhite territory.

While she agrees that they know each other well and that Laois have had the upper hand on them in the last two meetings, she is expecting a titanic battle on Sunday while also admitting that her school are well aware of her mission to take down the Kildare girls.

“Coming off last year, we knew that they would be coming out to get us in the first round of the league this year.

“Last year when we beat them in the championship, we stopped them going through so they were out to get us. It was great to come away with the win in that opening game in the league but they will have their homework done on us now for Sunday. We will have our homework done too.

“It was mentioned (the match) in one of the assembly’s last week. What can you do, it is all part of it.”

Their semi final win over Roscommon saw them make a dramatic comeback from seven points down with 15 minutes to go but at the time, Williams didn’t quite realise how dramatic it was. A malfunctioning scoreboard may have been a blessing in disguise as she explains.

“We really had to dig deep last week but it is great and it sets us up nicely for championship as well.

“I never thought that we were gone. The scoreboard was actually broken and it was flashing on and off so I had no idea that we were seven points down at that stage.

“It goes to show the character we have in the team. A no stage did we think that we were gone. We lost our composure and our shape alright and we were lucky enough that they had a sin bin in the last 15 minutes as well.

“The first thing is the confusion of who is going to be the free player. Are we going to sit a player back or push on with an extra player?

“Thankfully it worked out for us that we were able to have somebody free for kickouts and to be able to move down the field.”

The multiple Laois senior championship winner is also convinced that Laois can be competing at the top level considering the strong club scene in the County but agrees that the dual nature of many players has been tough.

“If you look at the club setup in Laois, we have such strong club teams. Myself being with Sarsfields, we have challenged many Leinster finals, we have fallen short a few times but now Portlaoise are in the final as well.

“We have such strong club teams that we should be able to put out a really strong Inter County set up. The other side of that then is that we have a lot of dual players and it has been hard for girls to commit.

“Meath were in the media lately with having a football and Camogie match the same day and players having to choose. It’s not fair and you would like to see a bit more of a conversation between the Ladies football and the Camogie.

“One of the biggest things has been the split season. Sometimes girls can be reluctant to play with their County because they miss out on so much action with their club but with the split season, we are getting the best of both worlds and we are missing nothing.”