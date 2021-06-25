Laois ladies team named ahead of National league final

Laura Nerney has been in fine form for Laois this year.

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois ladies football manager Donie Brenann has kept faith with the 15 that started their league semi final win over Roscommon two weeks ago as they bid to land the National Ladies football league division three title on Sunday.

After a dramatic semi final win over Roscommon that saw them come back from the dead with 15 minutes to go, it's no surprise that the management have kept faith with the same starting 15 ahead of the final with Kildare this Sunday in Baltinglass (4pm).

It has been a great year so far for the O'Moore Ladies and even though manager Donie Brennan said during the week that championship is still their main focus, they now have an excellent opportunity to move up the ladder in the league and play Division two football next year.

Laois and Kildare are no strangers to each other. They played each other in the championship last year and in the first round of the league this year - a game that Laois won. They will also square off against each other in the championship next month.

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Laois Ladies football boss insists strength in depth key to rise in fortunes

"Winning the league and not getting out of the group in the championship would be a failure in my eyes" - Donie Brennan

The game will be streamed live through the TG4 YouTube app as Laois look to complete the second part of a treble over their near neighbours in 2021.

Laois beat Kildare and Longford in the league group stages and even though they lost to Wicklow in the final group game, they were already through to a semi final meeting with Roscommon that they came through with a sparking finish.

The Laois team in full is as follows;

1. Eimear Barry

2. Clodagh Dunne

3. Amy Potts

4. Aimee Kelly

5. Rachel Williams

6. Ellen Healy

7. Laura Nerney

8. Fiona Dooley

9. Jane Moore

10. Anna Healy

11. Eva Galvin

12. Erone Fitzpatrick

13. Mo Nerney

14. Sarah Anne Fitzgerald

15. Leah Tarpey

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie