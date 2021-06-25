Laois minor football team named for championship opener

Laois minor football manager Mark Bates has named his starting 15 and substitutes for their Leinster championship opener against Wexford on Saturday.

200 supporters will be permitted to attend the game in MW Hire O'Moore Park with throw in down for 2pm.

After reaching the semi finals last year before eventually falling victim to a strong Meath team, Bates and his management team are back for another tilt at Leinster honours.

There is a new look to the Minor football championship this year and it is now a straight knockout affair meaning a loss for Laois on Saturday will see their year come to an abrupt end.

The 2020 Leinster final between Meath and Offaly still has top be played and that is down for decision next Wednesday. The loser of that final will get a bye into the 2021 Leinster minor football quarter final while the winner will get a bye into the semi final.

Should Laois win on Saturday, they will move on to the quarter final and be one step closer to Leinster honours.

The other Round 1 games are;

Carlow v Wicklow

Kildare v Longford

Louth v Westmeath.

Offaly, Meath and Dublin will all then join the championship at the quarter and semi final stages with the make up of the quarter finals becoming clearer after the 2020 final on Wednesday night coming.

The team in full is as follows;

Conor Brown (Portlaoise); Ryan Quinlan (Spink), Killian Byrne (Ballyroan-Abbey), Ciaran Culleton (Ballyfin); Darragh Slevin (Portarlington), Jack Byrne (Graiguecullen), Aaron Dorgan (Graiguecullen); Sean Brennan (St Joseph’s), Aodhan Lowry (Arles-Kilcruise); Davy Costello (Emo), Kieran O’Donnell (Portlaoise), Cormac Murphy (St Joseph’s); Darren Mullhall (Ballyroan-Abbey), Cathal Lee (Clonaslee), Jesse Mc Evoy (Ballylinan)

Subs: Oisin Ramsbttom (Timahoe), Joshua Deveraux (Barrowhouse), Conor Harte (Graiguecullen), Conor Fitzpatrick (Timahoe), John O’Shea (Graiguecullen), Daniel McGrath (Killeshin), Patrick Whelan (Ballyroan-Abbey), Cale Brennan (St Joseph’s), Fergus Langton (Barrowhouse)