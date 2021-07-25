Laois man goes home to report on his own GAA club for Marty Morrissey on RTÉ Radio

RTÉ is now home to Laois man Brian Moss who is currenty working with Marty Morrissey on the Countrywide Radio Show on Saturday mornings.
Brian went home to his local club, The Rock GAA Club near Mountmellick to report on the additional needs team “Rock For All”. The side is one of the few additional needs GAA teams in the country.
Listen back to his report HERE.
More News
