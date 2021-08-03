2020 Laois senior football semi finals the highlight of busy week on Laois GAA fixture front

Tuesday 3 August
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Kyle
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 1 and ACHL Div 4 Relegation Final
Pairc Aireil 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group C Round 1
Keeffe Park 19:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group A Playoff
O’Dempsey’s 18:30 O’Dempsey’s v Rosenallis
WEDNESDAY 4 AUGUST
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath V Rathdowney Errill.
The Harps 18:30 The Harps V Portlaoise.
Abbeyleix 18:30 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix V Castletown.
Venue tbc 18:30 Raheen Parish Gaels V Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels.
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship Round 1 Group A
Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship Round 1 Group B
Balllyfin 18:30 Na Fianna v Camross
Thursday 5 August
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group A Round 1
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick v Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group B Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Arles/Killeen
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group C Round 1
Kilcotton GAA 19:30 Kilcotton v The Rock
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group D Round 1
Ballylinan GAA 19:30 Ballylinan V Portlaoise.
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship Preliminary Round
Mountrath 19:30 St Fintans Mountrath v Ballyfin
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Group A Round 2
Ballyroan 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Group B Round 2
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Emo Courtwood
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Group A Playoff
The Heath 18:30 The Heath v Loser O’Dempsey’s /Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “C” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Portlaoise “B”
Friday 6 August
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship S/Final (E.T. /“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:45 Emo v Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Group A Round 2
Barrowhouse 19:30 Na Fianna Og V St Joseph's
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Group A Round 2
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V The Heath
Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Ballylinan
Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Group B Round 2
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick Parish Gaels V Camross
Venue tbc 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Rosenallis
Ballyfin 19:30 Ballyfin Gaels V O'Dempseys
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Group B Playoff
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Round 3 Group A
Camross 18:30 Camross v Rosenallis
Castletown 18:30 Castletown v St Fintans Mountrath
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Round 3 Group B
The Harps 18:15 The Harps v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “B” Championship Round 3 Group A
Emo 18:30 St Pauls v Ballyfin
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Rathdowney Errill
Saturday 7 August
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship S/Final (E.T. /“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Ballyfin v Portarlington
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Relegation Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
Mountrath 19:00 Rathdowney Errill v St Fintans Mountrath
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “B” Championship Round 3 Group B
Borris in Ossory 18:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Abbeyleix 18:00 St Lazerians Abbeyleix v Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “C” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Clonad 18:00 Clonad v Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels
Sunday 8 August
All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Quarter Final
Kinnegad 2pm; Laois v Louth
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Final (E.T. /“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:30 Graiguecullen v Spink
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
LOETB CoE 12:45 Mountmellick v Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A Relegation Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
O’Dempsey’s 18:30 Ballylinan v O’Dempsey’s
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Relegation Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
Clonaslee 18:30 Portlaoise v Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 3 Group A
The Harps 11:00 The Harps v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “B” Championship Round 3 Group B
Ballyfin 11:00 Ballyfin v Graiguecullen
Monday 09 August
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 2
Pairc Aireil 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Camross
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V The Harps
Castletown 19:30 Castletown V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Group A Round 2
Clonad 19:30 Raheen Parish Gaels V Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels
Ballyfin 19:30 Na Fianna V St Fintan's Mountrath
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Group B Round 2
Clough Ballacolla 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Ballinakill Ballypickas
Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 3 Group A
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v Park Ratheniska Spink
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 3 Group B
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph’s v O’Dempsey’s
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “B” Championship Round 3 Group A
Stradbally 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Mountmellick
Emo 18:30 St Pauls v The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “B” Championship Round 3 Group B
Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin v Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “C” Championship Round 6
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Clough-Ballacolla
Venue tbc 18:30 Colt Shanahoe V Kilcavan The Rock
