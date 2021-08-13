2020 LAOIS SHC FINAL PREVIEW: Borris-Kilcotton boss Comerford hoping long winter can end in glory

It has been a long time coming but Borris-Kilcotton and Clough-Ballacolla are now in the final stretch as they prepare for battle ahead of the Laois senior hurling final on Saturday night.

Borris-Kilcotton manager Ciaran Comerford understands why clarity surrounding the re-fixture was so long about coming about but explains that it has been a hard act to juggle for both players and management.

“It was a long Winter. All we were really looking for was a date so we could have something to aim for. We understood that they couldn't give us a date but even without one, lads still knew the game would be played and they had that in the back of their minds.

“When we finally got the date for the final on Saturday, we had something to work towards and it was great.”

There won't be the same fan fare surrounding this Saturday's final. There will be no two week build up no big preview nights or the likes and Comerford is disappointed that the players won't get to experience that.

“It's not the same carnival atmosphere but it is great for the club.



“There is a big scramble on for tickets and the whats app messages are flying with lads trying to get them and pull in favours.

“There is a balance there too for the players to keep focused on the job in hand but to also enjoy the build up because this is why we are involved in hurling and why we play it, for days like next Saturday.

“You have to enjoy all that goes with it.”

The modern day club player is someone that looks after himself all year round but that was tested to the hilt during lockdown where extreme self dedication and commitment was needed.



Having a County final coming sometime down the track certainly helped but the former Roscommon senior hurling manager was impressed by the condition his players came back in when they were finally allowed to resume training collectively back in May.

“The lads are good lads. They worked away during the lockdown on their own. It was more of a maintenance plan from our strength and conditioning coach just to keep them at the level they were at. We didn't bombard them with such but just kept ticking over I suppose.”

When Laois made their exit from the All Ireland championship, they were also boosted by the return of the likes of Matthew Whelan, PJ Scully and Aaron Dunphy which added an extra boost to the panel while their absence also served a purpose as well according to the manager.

“It was great to get the County lads back. They gave a lift to the whole thing and we just had to get them back used to playing our system.



“While they were away, it did give us a chance to look further into our panel and that was good too.”

Borris-Kilcotton have had decent preparation for the final too.



They reached the league final two weeks ago and while they came out the wrong side of the result, having that ultra competitive game in a final environment can only do them good for Saturday.

“It was great to have the league back. You can play all the challenge games you want but the league is competitive and teams are going out to win. You wouldn't be emptying the bench as quick and there is more edge to them.

“Getting to the league final was great preparation. It didn't go our way against Rathdowney-Errill but it was a really competitive game and it benefited us.”

Like Clough-Ballacolla, they have their injury worries and Comerford was making no secret of their woes, something he knew was common knowledge anyway.

“Yeah, Stephen Phelan and Stephen Dunphy are doubts, there is no point in saying anything different.

“It's not a secret, its out there in the public domain. There are no secrets in Laois hurling circles with it been such a small County.”

Clough-Ballacolla will be formidable opposition and were the form team of the championship before it was cut short last Autumn. While the form book is out the window at this stage, the Borris-Kilcotton boss knows they are a quality side.

“Clough-Ballacolla are a decent outfit. They have great forwards that will take watching and even though the championship leading up to this final was last year, they went unbeaten through it so they were the form team of 2020 I suppose.”