Clough Ballacolla boss and Tipperary native basks in County final glory

When Declan Laffan took the Clough Ballacolla job early in 2020, he could never have envisaged what could have happened. He saw the potential in the Clough Ballacolla team, knowing that they had a very good chance of silverware. However, the global pandemic hit and when hurling resumed in July, Clough Ballacolla were flying, having gone unbeaten throughout. Just as they booked their place in the county final, the GAA was pulled just as quick, with cases rising rapidly.

It seemed there was no end in sight, but on Saturday evening, 379 days after they drew with Rathdowney Errill in the opening fixture, Clough Ballacolla finally reached the promised land. Speaking after the game, Laffan expressed his delight at finally getting over the line,

“It’s brilliant, we are absolutely thrilled. I am delighted for the boys. It’s been a long year and a half or nearly more at this stage so look I am really happy for the boys. They put in huge effort. Anything that was asked of them, any time we were allowed play, they did it and all credit to them at the end of the day.

"It’s a huge one for the lads. Borris Kilcotton beat them in a semi final in 2019 and gave them a bit of a drumming that evening by all accounts so look for the players, I’m absolutely thrilled for them”.

Laffan felt they were well deserved of their victory on Saturday and felt they were always in control throughout the game,

“I know they got a goal there towards the end and I suppose one or two of the boys were worried but I felt we were in control. I just couldn’t see them grabbing another one and really putting us in bother. We probably shouldn’t have left ourselves in that position. We left a few scores but I do think were the better teams and I think we were deserved winners at the end of it.

There were 33 lads named on the panel for Clough Ballacolla on Saturday evening. Keeping 33 grown men motivated to play a final that at one stage looked like it might not be played is no easy task. Laffan admitted after the game that it was difficult to keep motivation levels high.

“I would probably say the back end of last year just when the county final got pulled and then you were sort of let back to train a little bit before Christmas and there were talks it might be played in January, that was very difficult at that stage.

"I suppose then it just got pulled and it was left and then we didn’t get back until May but once we got back, there was no hassle with the lads whatsoever. The only issue we had was looking at the county team and thinking oh no when there were different lads going down injured but fortunately for us, all of our injuries cleared up just in time”.

Looking ahead to the 2021 Championship in two weeks, Laffan feels that the win sets them up nicely,

“It puts us in a nice position, there’s no point in painting any other picture. We are at a good stage. Most of our injuries have cleared up. I would probably say we still have another gear in us fitness wise as I’m sure every club has. When you get your county players back, the tempo really goes up a notch or two so look we’ll have a rest for a week or so and we will be back here in two weeks’ time for the first round of the championship”.