"There’s no better man in Laois or Offaly than Martin Murphy!” - says Portarlington star

Adam Ryan transferred back to his native club Portarlington after a brief spell at St Jude’s in Dublin in 2017 and provided a massive boost for them. Ryan represented Laois at Minor, U-21, and Senior level, and it’s not difficult to see why, as his pace and power has added to what it a very physically intimidating Portarlington outfit.

“We knew going into it that it would be a battle. That’s what it was, and we knew we had the guts to put it in. Thankfully we did and we got over the line, but it’s been a long time coming. Even longer for Graiguecullen but look, we’re just delighted. Everyone’s just ecstatic, lads bawling crying, the usual! We’re just taking it all in for now. Next week we’ll get back to it again for 2021.

“We knew what he (Martin Murphy) did with Stradbally and he’d go well with us. We knew we had a special bunch and we just needed someone to come in and just take the reins. In fairness, there’s no better man in Laois or Offaly than Martin Murphy!”

Portarlington only conceded 0-4 to O’Dempsey’s in the quarter final back in October, held Ballyfin to just 1-2, and Graiguecullen only managed 0-7 against them in the final. Their defensive structure along with their disciplined tacking has been very impressive throughout this championship, and Ryan believes that that hard work and teamwork will only continue to benefit his club in the future.

“We kind of had a certain game plan and we stick to it with hard work. That’s all we can do. You’re as good as your hard work with forwards tracking back. In fairness, our defence has been savage for the last two years. We’re just delighted. I have to say, I hope that our defense will come through for the next championship and we’ll go at it again.”

Portarlington have a very youthful side, and with more talented youngsters set to come through the ranks in the next few years as well and add to the panel, they will only get better and better.

“We have a couple of age groups coming through. The likes of Rioghan (Murphy) doing his leaving cert there a couple of weeks ago. Then we have the older lads like Squirty (David Murphy) and Cathal Ryan coming on and tightening our defence, but it’s a group effort. There’s no one age group driving it on. It’s all of us together, and youth definitely helps especially in them big games.”