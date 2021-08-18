PHOTO GALLERY: Check out the scenes as Laois clubs celebrate 2020 County final wins

There were scenes of joy and elation last weekend as The Harps, Clough Ballacolla and Portarlington GAA clubs captured 2020 championships in O'Moore Park.
Check out our commemorative photo gallery as the three clubs celebrated in style.
Click the next arrow above to scroll through the pictures.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.