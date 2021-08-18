The Camogie Association is proudly supporting ISPCC Childline for the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Championships

The Camogie Association are delighted to announce they are proudly supporting ISPCC Childline, through the final stages of the 2021 All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.

Childline, Ireland’s 24-hour active listening service for all of those aged up to and including 18, is always there to listen to and support any child or young person around any issue which might be on their mind.

The service has remained available every day and night since Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced in the country. It continues to receive up to 800 online contacts, texts and calls every day and night from children and young people who reach out for support in relation to topics including school, friendships, loneliness, mental health difficulties and more.

In partnering with Childline, the Camogie Association is highlighting supports available to children and young people across Ireland and the positive impact that involvement in sport can have on an individual’s wellbeing.

Speaking at the official announcement of this partnership, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association Hilda Breslin said “I am delighted that the Camogie Association is supporting ISPCC Childline. As a volunteer community-based organisation, active in units across the island the Camogie Association plays a vital role in supporting young people.

We are particularly conscious that the COVID pandemic has had impact on all of us but in particular for children and young adults across our communities. As a volunteer community-based association we are conscious of the need to support each other and in this regard working in partnership with ISPCC Childline will provide us with an opportunity to support their vital reach out into our communities. We all have a responsibility to help equip young people with the tools to help them face challenges not just on the sporting field but in life and to make a positive difference in the lives of young people. Working together #WeMakeADifference

Our players are role models on the field but they also play a positive role in the example they provide to young people in life. Young girls need positive visible role models and the knock-out stages of our exciting All Ireland Championship provides us with the platform to re-enforce the positive aspect of sport on wellbeing and also in building support for individuals within a safe and supportive environment. Our Senior Championship knock-out stages live across RTE, in conjunction with our streaming of other grades culminating in our All Ireland Championship finals in Croke Park on the 12th of September provide us with this great opportunity.

We are delighted to promote and support the vital work ISPCC Childline does to support our young people, providing a much-needed service to children and young people across all sectors of Irish society”.

ISPCC Childline Chief Executive John Church said: “ISPCC Childline is delighted to have the support of the Camogie Association through the final stages of this year’s All Ireland Camogie Championships. Children and young people have experienced huge upheaval in their lives over the past 16 months, with restrictions meaning they were cut off from school, extended family members and friends and the sport and activities which can bring them great joy and stability. They will continue to face challenges as Ireland recovers and rebuilds over the months and years ahead. We are very grateful to the Camogie Association for letting them know they don’t have to go it alone.

“Camogie players pursuing their sport at the highest levels, as well as their mentors, can be important role models to children and young people and can lead by example by demonstrating the benefits of being active and of utilising support available. Childline is always there to listen. Any child or young person can reach out to us at any time, online, by text or by phone and we will be there to listen to them, support them and to help to strengthen their resilience – so they can cope with any challenge that comes their way.”

This exciting announcement comes just ahead of the quarter-final stages of the All-Ireland Senior Championship which will see Kilkenny take on Wexford and Tipperary face Waterford in what promises to be a thrilling double-header, broadcast live on RTÉ, from Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday 21st August.

The All-Ireland finals for Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championship are scheduled for Sunday 12th September in Croke Park.