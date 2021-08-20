Emo cruise to Division 1B final football title with impressive scoring display

Emo cruised to the Division 1B title at O’Moore Park on Friday evening with a resounding 3-14 to 2-09 win over Arles Killeen. Two first half goals from Padraig Kirwan and Patrick Hosey sent them on their way to victory. Despite a brief comeback early in the second half from Arles Killeen, they never looked like winning and Emo held on to claim the silverware.

Emo 3-14

Arles Killeen 2-9

With persistent rain falling before the game, it led to an extremely greasy surface in O’Moore Park and both teams struggled to hold onto possession with the ball just as greasy.

It was Arles Killeen who opened the scoring through a fine Billy O’Loughlin point but Emo responded almost immediately through Darren Strong.

Scores were well earned in the opening exchanges and when Paul Kingston nudged Arles/Killeen in front, Emo responded immediately again through Strong. 10 minutes in, Nigel Murphy burst through the Arles Killeen defence after a terrific lay off by Paul Lawlor and he had the goal at his mercy but goalkeeper Ciaran Bizzell pulled off a fantastic save to deny the Emo number 10.

Three minutes later, Emo were through again and this time, they made no mistake. Lawlor was involved again, and it was Padraig Kirwan who found himself goal bound after a good team move, and Kirwan made no mistake in burying into the corner past Bizzell. Further points from David Gorman and a free from Lawlor gave Emo a five-point lead at the first water break.

Arles Killeen did respond well after the after and managed three on the bounce, two from Paul Kingston and an excellent score from Jason Enright reduced the deficit to just three with 22 minutes on the clock.

However, it was Emo who assumed control soon after. Arles Killeen were extremely open at the back and alarm bells should have been ringing after the first goal, but they failed to tighten ship and two minutes from half time, Emo had the goal at their mercy again. Darren Strong’s powerful shot was brilliantly saved by Bizzell, but the rebound fell kindly to Patrick Hosey who palmed the ball into an empty net. Another free from Lawlor left the gap at seven points at the half time break but it could have been much more but for a string of impressive saves from Bizzell in the Arles Killeen goal.

Arles Killeen started the better of the sides in the second half and two minutes into the half, Emo goalkeeper Niall Gorman pulled off a wonderful save to deny Michael Wall after Paul Kingston had teed him up. Three minutes later, they had their lifeline when a long ball was floated in on top of Donie Kingston. The former Laois star did well to bring the ball down and into his path and his low shot which he kicked along the ground flew into the back of the net to bring it back to a four point game.

However, the joy was short lived for the Arles Killeen men as Emo regained control of the game soon after. They shot four points in a row after the goal with Kirwan, Nigel Murphy, Hosey and another Lawlor free stretching Emo’s lead to eight. Enright responded with a free of his own to leave a seven-point gap at the second water break.

The game almost looked over at the second water break but Arles Killeen were once again handed a way back into the game. Billy O’Loughlin was dragged down inside the small rectangle by Emo’s Jack Sethright. The referee signalled a penalty and Jason Enright converted to leave just four in it, with little over five minutes left to play.

All hopes of a comeback were put to bed when Emo’s Patrick Hosey rounded Bizzell and slotted into an empty net for Emo’s third green flag of the day. A further point from man of the match Padraig Kirwan ensured victory for the Emo men as they powered home to claim the silverware.



EMO

SCORERS: Patrick Hosey 2-1, Padraig Kirwan 1-3, Paul Lawlor 0-5 (0-5f), Darren Strong 0-3, Nigel Murphy and David Gorman 0-1 each.

TEAM: Niall Gorman; Paddy Dunne, James O’Rourke, Jack Sethright; Padraig Kirwan, Shane Murphy, Tommy Fennelly; Sean Greene, Brian Gorman; Nigel Murphy, Darren Strong, David Gorman; Paul Lawlor, Jack Owens, Patrick Hosey. Subs: Eibhan Joyce for Jack Sethright, Eoin Montague for Paul Lawlor (64)

ARLES KILLEEN

SCORERS: Donal Kingston 1-0, Paul Kingston 0-5 (0-2f), Jason Enright 1-2 (1,0 pen, 0-1f), Billy O’Loughlin, Colin Dunne 0-1 each.

TEAM: Ciaran Bizzell; Dermot Julian, James Mahon, Niall O’Rourke; Michael Wall, Shane Julian, Enda O’Rourke; Donal Kingston, John Mahon; Conor Keightley, Sean O’Shea, Billy O’Loughlin; Jason Enright, Paul Kingston, Colin Dunne. Subs: Donie Brennan for Sean O’Shea (H/T), Cathal Moran O’Briain for Donie Kingston (inj, 51) Bradleigh Nolan for Niall O’Rourke (62)