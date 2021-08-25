Busy week of GAA fixtures in Laois as Senior hurling championship kicks off

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Wednesday 25 August
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Semi- Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Rathdowney 18:30 Rathdowney Errill v Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v St Joseph’s
Thursday 26 August
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Camross v Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Trumera GAA Grounds 19:00 Trumera v St Fintan's Mountrath
Friday 27 August
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Borris in Ossory 19:00 Camross v Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Mountrath 19:00 Colt-Shanahoe v Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Graiguecullen 18:45 Graiguecullen v Emo Courtwood
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Venue tbc 18:45 Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels v Rosenallis
Kilcotton 18:45 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Fintan’s Mountrath
Saturday 28 August
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 12:45 Park Ratheniska Spink / St Joseph’s v Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 12:45 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “C” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 11:00 Rosenallis / Kilcavan The Rock v Crettyard /Colt Shanahoe
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Development League Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 11:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Portarlington / St Pauls
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Rathleague 18:00 Portlaoise v O’Dempsey’s
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “B” Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
The Heath 18:00 St Pauls v The Heath
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:00 Castletown V Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Mountrath 18:45 Rathdowney Errill V Slieve Bloom
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Timahoe 18:45 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Clough-Ballacolla
Sunday 29 August
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:30 Ballyfin V Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Clonad GAA 12:30 Clonad V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
The Harps GAA 12:30 The Harps V Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Venue tbc 12:30 Colt Shanahoe V Rathdowney Errill
Rathleague 12:30 Portlaoise V Camross
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Ballypickas GAA 18:30 Ballypickas V St Fintan's Mountrath
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Relegation S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day – First Named Home Venue)
Timahoe 12:30 Timahoe v Arles Killeen
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 2 Refixture
Errill 17:00 Rathdowney Errill V Camross
Monday 30 August
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 19:00 Castletown v Abbeyleix St Lazarians
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Clonaslee St Manmans v Clough-Ballacolla
