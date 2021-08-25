Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Busy week of GAA fixtures in Laois as Senior hurling championship kicks off

Laois GAA Fixtures - August 15 to 21

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Wednesday 25 August

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Semi- Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Rathdowney 18:30 Rathdowney Errill v Castletown

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v St Joseph’s

Thursday 26 August

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Camross v Rathdowney Errill

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Trumera GAA Grounds 19:00 Trumera v St Fintan's Mountrath

Friday 27 August

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Borris in Ossory 19:00 Camross v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Mountrath 19:00 Colt-Shanahoe v Clonaslee St Manmans

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Graiguecullen 18:45 Graiguecullen v Emo Courtwood

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Venue tbc 18:45 Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels v Rosenallis
Kilcotton 18:45 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Fintan’s Mountrath

Saturday 28 August

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 12:45 Park Ratheniska Spink / St Joseph’s v Portarlington

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 12:45 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Na Fianna Og

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “C” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 11:00 Rosenallis / Kilcavan The Rock v Crettyard /Colt Shanahoe

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Development League Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 11:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Portarlington / St Pauls

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Rathleague 18:00 Portlaoise v O’Dempsey’s

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “B” Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
The Heath 18:00 St Pauls v The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:00 Castletown V Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Mountrath 18:45 Rathdowney Errill V Slieve Bloom

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Timahoe 18:45 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Clough-Ballacolla

Sunday 29 August

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:30 Ballyfin V Ballinakill

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Clonad GAA 12:30 Clonad V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
The Harps GAA 12:30 The Harps V Mountmellick

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Venue tbc 12:30 Colt Shanahoe V Rathdowney Errill
Rathleague 12:30 Portlaoise V Camross

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Ballypickas GAA 18:30 Ballypickas V St Fintan's Mountrath

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Relegation S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day – First Named Home Venue)
Timahoe 12:30 Timahoe v Arles Killeen

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 2 Refixture
Errill 17:00 Rathdowney Errill V Camross

Monday 30 August

Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 19:00 Castletown v Abbeyleix St Lazarians
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Clonaslee St Manmans v Clough-Ballacolla

Portarlington complete Senior football double with league final win over Portlaoise

RTE gets ready for biggest ever coverage of Paralympics as Laois athletes go in search of medals

STOP THE PRESS!!! Eight players sent off in Minor club game in Donegal

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media