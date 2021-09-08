Search

Cash at the stiles to return temporarily for Laois GAA matches as Capacity at O'Moore Park increases to over 10,000

Laois GAA have confirmed changes with regards to the attendance of club games from this week on. Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, grounds such as O'Moore Park will now be permitted to have a stadium capacity of 50% meaning the Laois County Grounds can now hold over 10,000 supporters.

With club championships in full swing in Laois, the County Board have also adopted some changes in ticket prices and also confirmed that supporters can now pay in cash at the stiles for some games.

Games in the Senior Football and Hurling, Premier Intermediate Hurling and Intermediate Football championships up to and including all Round 3 Games & Quarter Finals (Single Game or Doubleheader) will have the following admission prices.

Pre-purchased Ticket on Universe - €10 (Students & OAP'S Refund on production of valid ID - €5)

Cash on Stile - €15 (Students & OAP'S €10)
Under 14's Free, providing accompanied by an Adult.

However, in time, Laois GAA have confirmed that they will move all their stadium games (O'Moore Park) to pre-purchased tickets in coming weeks but for the next two weekends at least, patrons going to games no longer have to buy a ticket in advance.

