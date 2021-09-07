Search

07/09/2021

All the Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Tuesday 07 September
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Mountmellick v Stradbally

Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
LOETB CoE (2) 19:00 Ballyfin v Killeshin

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Relegation Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day- Venue determined by Toss)
Timahoe 18:30 Timahoe v Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 5
The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps v Rathdowney Errill
Camross GAA 18:30 Camross v Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Wednesday 08 September
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Castletown v Clonaslee St Manmans.

Thursday 09 September
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Rosenallis v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton.

Friday 10 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Castletown V The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Clonad

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship Round 3 Group B
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Na Final

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “C” Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Portlaoise “B”

Saturday 11 September

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
MW Hire OMoore Park 13:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Camross
MW Hire OMoore Park 15:00 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Ratheniska 15:00 Colt Shanahoe V Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
St Fintan's Mountrath 17:00 St Fintan's Mountrath V The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Pairc Acragar 15:00 Mountmellick V Trumera

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 11:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship Round 3 Group A
Clough Ballacolla 13:00 Clough Ballacolla Gaels V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-Venue determined by Toss)
Clonad 11:30 Rathdowney Errill V Raheen Parish Gaels

Sunday 12 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
MW Hire OMoore Park 15:00 Clough Ballacolla V Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
MW Hire OMoore Park 13:30 Camross V Clonaslee St Manmans

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Colt 12:30 Ballinakill V Rathdowney Errill
Mountrath 12:30 Slieve Bloom V Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
O'Keeffe Park 12:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Abbeyleix St Lazarians 17:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Ballypickas

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
St Fintan's Mountrath 17:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Castletown

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Camross GAA 17:30 Camross V Colt Shanahoe
Pairc Aireil 17:30 Rathdowney Errill V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Rathleague 14:00 Portlaoise V Graiguecullen
Crettyard 14:00 Na Fianna Og V St Joseph’s.

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Group A Round 5
Ratheniska 11:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Killeshin
The Heath 11:30 The Heath V Stradbally Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Group B Round 5
Rosenallis GAA 11:30 Rosenallis V Mountmellick Parish Gaels
Camross GAA 11:30 Camross V O'Dempseys.

