Search

14/09/2021

Football the main focus as Laois GAA fixtures released for week ahead

Football the main focus as Laois GAA fixtures released for week ahead

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Tuesday 14 September

Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Park Ratheniska V Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
LOETB CoE (2) 19:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Ballypickas

Wednesday 15 September

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day) - if M’mellick tbc
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Mountmellick / Stradbally V Slieve Bloom

Heywood CS: “ENVA” U16 Hurling Divisional League @ 18:30 & 19:45

Thursday 16 September

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Ballylinan v Clonaslee St Manmans

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship “Winners” Round 2
Stradbally 19:30 Crettyard v Park Ratheniska

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
Annanough 19:30 The Rock v Timahoe

Heywood CS: “ENVA” U15 Hurling Divisional League @ 18:30 & 19:45

Friday 17 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 2

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Portlaoise v Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 3A Relegation Final Refixture (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen v Kilcavan

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
The Heath 18:15 The Heath v Mountmellick Parish Gaels “B

Saturday 18 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:00 Arles Killeen v Killeshin
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Emo v The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
Ratheniska 17:30 Arles Kilcruise v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship “Winners” Round 2
Portarlington 17:30 O’Dempsey’s v Mountmellick

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 2
Castletown 17:30 Castletown V Portarlington

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 2
Barrowhouse 14:30 Barrowhouse V Ballyroan Abbey

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 2
Camross GAA 17:30 Camross V St Joseph's

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 14:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v St Joseph’s

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 14:30 St Pauls v Killeshin

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 15:45 Clough Ballacolla v Portarlington

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary – First Named Home Venue)
Camross 15:30 Camross v The Harps
Rathleague 15:30 Portlaoise v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Sunday 19 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship “Winners” Round 2

MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:30 Courtwood v Portarlington
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Ballyroan Abbey v St Joseph’s
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 O’Dempsey’s v Rosenallis
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Stradbally v Graiguecullen

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 2
Rathleague 15:30 Portlaoise V The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 2
The Heath 15:30 The Heath V Errill

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 2
Killeshin 15:30 Killeshin v Spink

John West Féile na nGael (Round Robin series)

Group A (Venue – Rathdowney):

Round 1 – 11:00 Rathdowney Errill v The Harps
Round 2 – 11:30 The Harps v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Round 3 – 12:00 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Rathdowney Errill

Group B (Venue – Clonad):
Round 1 – 11:00 Raheen Parish Gaels v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Round 2 – 11:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath
Round 3 – 12:00 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Raheen Parish Gaels

John West Féile na nGael “B” (Round Robin series)

Group A (Venue – Portarlington):

Round 1 – 11:00 Portarlington v Na Fianna; Rosenallis v Portlaoise
Round 2 – 11:30 Portarlington v Rosenallis; Na Fianna v Portlaoise
Round 3 – 12:00 Portarlington v Portlaoise; Na Fianna v Rosenallis

Group B (Venue – Borris in Ossory):
Round 1 – 11:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Clough Ballacolla; Castletown v Camross
Round 2 – 11:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Castletown; Clough Ballacolla v Camross
Round 3 – 12:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross; Clough Ballacolla v Castletown

Monday 20 September

John West Féile na nGael (Venue – LOETB CoE):

Semi-finals – 18:30 (Winner A v Runner-up B & Winner B v Runner-up A)

Final – 19:45

John West Féile na nGael “B” (Venue – LOETB CoE):
Semi-finals – 19:10 (Winner A v Runner-up B & Winner B v Runner-up A)

Final – 20:10

Garth Brooks in talks to play three gigs in Croke Park

TWITTER REACTS; Joy as Shane Lowry is selected for Ryder Cup

Laois Sports Partnership making significant strides with 'Sports Inclusion Disability' programme

Laois Paralympian stars have took part in some of their programmes down through the years

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media