Football the main focus as Laois GAA fixtures released for week ahead

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Tuesday 14 September
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Park Ratheniska V Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
LOETB CoE (2) 19:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Ballypickas
Wednesday 15 September
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day) - if M’mellick tbc
LOETB CoE (1) 19:30 Mountmellick / Stradbally V Slieve Bloom
Heywood CS: “ENVA” U16 Hurling Divisional League @ 18:30 & 19:45
Thursday 16 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Ballylinan v Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship “Winners” Round 2
Stradbally 19:30 Crettyard v Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
Annanough 19:30 The Rock v Timahoe
Heywood CS: “ENVA” U15 Hurling Divisional League @ 18:30 & 19:45
Friday 17 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Portlaoise v Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 3A Relegation Final Refixture (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen v Kilcavan
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
The Heath 18:15 The Heath v Mountmellick Parish Gaels “B
Saturday 18 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:00 Arles Killeen v Killeshin
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Emo v The Heath
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Qualifier Round 2
Ratheniska 17:30 Arles Kilcruise v Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship “Winners” Round 2
Portarlington 17:30 O’Dempsey’s v Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 2
Castletown 17:30 Castletown V Portarlington
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 2
Barrowhouse 14:30 Barrowhouse V Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 2
Camross GAA 17:30 Camross V St Joseph's
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 14:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v St Joseph’s
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 14:30 St Pauls v Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 15:45 Clough Ballacolla v Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary – First Named Home Venue)
Camross 15:30 Camross v The Harps
Rathleague 15:30 Portlaoise v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Sunday 19 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship “Winners” Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:30 Courtwood v Portarlington
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Ballyroan Abbey v St Joseph’s
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 O’Dempsey’s v Rosenallis
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Stradbally v Graiguecullen
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 2
Rathleague 15:30 Portlaoise V The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 2
The Heath 15:30 The Heath V Errill
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 2
Killeshin 15:30 Killeshin v Spink
John West Féile na nGael (Round Robin series)
Group A (Venue – Rathdowney):
Round 1 – 11:00 Rathdowney Errill v The Harps
Round 2 – 11:30 The Harps v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Round 3 – 12:00 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Rathdowney Errill
Group B (Venue – Clonad):
Round 1 – 11:00 Raheen Parish Gaels v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Round 2 – 11:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath
Round 3 – 12:00 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Raheen Parish Gaels
John West Féile na nGael “B” (Round Robin series)
Group A (Venue – Portarlington):
Round 1 – 11:00 Portarlington v Na Fianna; Rosenallis v Portlaoise
Round 2 – 11:30 Portarlington v Rosenallis; Na Fianna v Portlaoise
Round 3 – 12:00 Portarlington v Portlaoise; Na Fianna v Rosenallis
Group B (Venue – Borris in Ossory):
Round 1 – 11:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Clough Ballacolla; Castletown v Camross
Round 2 – 11:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Castletown; Clough Ballacolla v Camross
Round 3 – 12:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross; Clough Ballacolla v Castletown
Monday 20 September
John West Féile na nGael (Venue – LOETB CoE):
Semi-finals – 18:30 (Winner A v Runner-up B & Winner B v Runner-up A)
Final – 19:45
John West Féile na nGael “B” (Venue – LOETB CoE):
Semi-finals – 19:10 (Winner A v Runner-up B & Winner B v Runner-up A)
Final – 20:10
