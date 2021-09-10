Laois Sports Partnership making significant strides with 'Sports Inclusion Disability' programme

Search

10/09/2021

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Laois Sports Partnership is proud to have had the last four Paralympians from Laois take part in some of its programmes, including their latest medal winners Nicole Turner and Gary O’Reilly.

Significant strides have been made through the Sports Inclusion Disability (S.I.D) programme run by sports partnerships across the country, including Laois Sports Partnership.

Many people with disabilities are precluded from participating in sports activities and often it is simply because of a lack of understanding on the part of service and facility providers. 

The S.I.D. Program aims to address the imbalance in opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in sport and physical activity, through working in partnership with all stakeholders.

Through the S.I.D programme, activities have been provided in several sports including wheelchair basketball and athletics.

Over the summer, a first inclusive GAA Cúl Camp was held at The Rock GAA club. There was also an inclusive basketball camp in Portlaoise and it is also planned to have an inclusive rugby team in Laois. 

Next up is an inclusive cycle for all the family on Tuesday September 14 at the Blueway in Vicarstown.

The aims of the S.I.D. programme are: 

* Increase the number of participation opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in sport and physical activity. 

* Support current participation and the work of disability sports and physical activity club and disability organisations. 

* Encourage and support mainstream sports and physical activity clubs in the area of inclusion. 

If anyone would like to participate in a sporting event this autumn, then why not contact Laois Sports Partnership at 057 8671248 and ask to speak to their sports inclusion officer Catriona Slattery.  

You never know, you or a family member could be the next Paralympian from Laois!

