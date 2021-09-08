Search

08/09/2021

In Pictures: Paralympian Gary O'Reilly meets to people of Portlaoise with Bronze medal

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Scores of people queued to have their picture taken with the latest global sporting superstar from Laois Gary O'Reilly when the Paralympian arrived home in his home town.

The Tokyo cycling bronze medalist might be a man of few words but he was extremely generous with his time as he posed for pictures with a long stream of people who ignored the rain to welcome home the Portlaoise hero from the Borris Road.

Here's a flavour of the photos taken by photographer Denis Byrne for the Leinster Express on Wednesday, September 8 when family, friends and supporters celebrated his great achievement outside the O'Reilly family home.

WATCH Laois Paralympian Gary O'Reilly brings home bronze to Borris Road in Portlaoise

