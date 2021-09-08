WATCH Silver swimming star Nicole Turner gets super welcome home to Portarlington

Portarlington's Concert Band hit the right notes as Paralymic sliver medalist Nicole Turner was given a fantastic Laois Offaly welcome home .
Just back from Tokyo, the Garryhinch swimmer was ferried around Portarlington before stopping off where it all started - the town's Leisure Centre where she was met by hundreds a of local people proud of what she has achieved on a global stage.
After the pitstop Nicole crossed from the Laois side of town over the the River Barrow into her home area of Garryhinch in Co Offaly where the local community, and biggest fans, showed her what her achievement in Tokyo means to them.
