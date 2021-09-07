Free Poster in this week's Leinster Express celebrating our Paralympic Heroes

A special souvenir poster celebrating our Paralympic heroes Nicole Turner and Gary O'Reilly is free with this week's edition of the Leinster Express, which is in the shops this Tuesday morning.
Ahead of Wednesday's homecoming welcome for both athletes in Portlaoise and Portarlington, this special commemorative poster catches the euphoria of medal success at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo and marks this historic achievement in the annals of Laois sport.
Don't miss it, in the shops now.....
