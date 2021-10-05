Another former Laois GAA Gaelic football manager has a new job

Laois manager in a sticky spot during a loss to Tipperary. Pic: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie
Another former Laois GAA senior manager is back in intercounty Gaelic football.
Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football has announced the appointment of Peter Creedon, as their new Senior Football manager following his ratification at the October County Board meeting on Monday night last October 4.
The Tipperary natives time with Laois ended in 2017 following allegations of a drink culture in the county.
Laois were relegated to Division 4 of the league during his tenure.
The news that he is returning to county competition follows on from the appointment of the most recent Laois senior football manager to a big job in Kerry.
Mike Quirke stepped down in 2021 after relegation to Division 3 and a less than impressive championship showing. He is part of Jack O'Connor's new management team in the Kerry.
