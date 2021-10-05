Search

05/10/2021

Another former Laois GAA Gaelic football manager has a new job

'We're in a dogfight now and we've got to work harder' says Creedon after loss to Tipp

Laois manager in a sticky spot during a loss to Tipperary. Pic: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Another former Laois GAA senior manager is back in intercounty Gaelic football.

Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football has announced the appointment of Peter Creedon, as their new Senior Football manager following his ratification at the October County Board meeting on Monday night last October 4.

The Tipperary natives time with Laois ended in 2017 following allegations of a drink culture in the county.

Laois were relegated to Division 4 of the league during his tenure.

The news that he is returning to county competition follows on from the appointment of the most recent Laois senior football manager to a big job in Kerry.

Mike Quirke stepped down in 2021 after relegation to Division 3 and a less than impressive championship showing. He is part of Jack O'Connor's new management team in the Kerry.

Laois Gaelic Football gripped by 'apathy' finds review group which sets out revival road map for Laois GAA

Personal agendas must be put aside says challenging report

