Ballyroan Abbey finish strong to edge out Annanough and book Junior 'A' final with Barrowhouse

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR 'A' FOOTBALL SEMI FINAL

This Junior ‘A’ football semi-final in Stradbally between Ballyroan Abbey’s second team and Annanough’s first was an extremely tight affair all the way to the final whistle. Ballyroan Abbey’s youthful side had impressed in the group stages of this competition, but Annanough had won the Junior ‘A’ championship only a couple of years ago, and they were sure to provide a stern test.

Ballyroan Abbey were on top in the first quarter, before Annanough settled down in the second quarter to leave just a single score between the teams at half-time.

Annanough were the better team in the third quarter and went ahead for the first time at that stage. However, Ballyroan Abbey didn’t panic though and showed composure to retake the lead in the final quarter, with substitute Conor Brennan, James McWey and Evan McEvoy popping over crucial scores that made sure they would meet Barrowhouse in the county final in two weeks’ time

Ballyroan Abbey 0-10

Annanough 0-8

Ballyroan Abbey surged out of the blocks at the start to take a four-point lead. Alan McWey converted two points from placed balls, before Ruairí Dunne charged up from centre back to deliver a magnificent long-range point from play.

Alan McWey then landed his third score, this time his first from play, as Ballyroan Abbey appeared the more tenacious team early on. Killian Horgan responded for Annanough to get them on the scoreboard in Stradbally, but his team still trailed 0-1 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Killian Horgan played a part in Annanough’s second score, as this time he soloed up field before excellently picking out the run of Damien McCaul inside. McCaul smartly took the mark, before knocking it between the posts.

Ballyroan Abbey had one of the few goal opportunities after that. Their corner-forward, Ben McDonald, saw his shot from close range cannon off the crossbar. Stephen Thompson came rushing in to try and fire in the rebound, but Johnny Fennelly was on the line to prevent it from going in thus time.

John Scully sent over a free for Annanough, and while Michael Brennan responded for Ballyroan Abbey, a well-struck Damien McCaul free before the stroke of half-time left Annanough only trailing by one. Ballyroan Abbey were also going to have to play the first ten minutes of the second half with fourteen men, as wing-back Evan McEvoy received a black card for his challenge on McCaul before he kicked the free over.

The Vicarstown men came out of the half-time stoppage all guns blazing, as they enjoyed their best period of the match. John Scully blasted the equaliser over from close-range after a swift counter-attacking move that started with some fine defending from Annanough.

Elliott Scully then got on the scoresheet to nudge Annanough in front, as Ballyroan Abbey were quite wasteful with possession in the final third. Annanough again turned over their opponents, this time in Ballyroan Abbey’s half, and that resulted in John Scully kicking his third point of the evening.

Annanough enjoyed a 0-7 to 0-5 lead after fourty-five minutes of football, but the water break came at the wrong time for them and allowed Ballyroan Abbey’s management to settle their team down.

Alan McWey kicked their first point of the second half after the break in play from a free, before Evan McEvoy came charging up the field to score another and leave it seven points apiece.

Conor Brennan, who has been plagued by injuries over the years, came on as a substitute at half-time and that proved a wise decision because he cut in on his right foot to put Ballyroan Abbey ahead.

James McWey added another, and while McCaul brought Annanough back to within a point, another Evan McEvoy point sealed Ballyroan Abbey’s place in the final.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

Scorers: Alan McWey 0-4 (0-2 frees), Evan McEvoy 0-2, Ruairí Dunne, James McWey, Conor Brennan and Michael Brennan 0-1 each

Team: Colm Lalor; Eamon Fitzpatrick, Barry Walsh, Sam Quinn; Stephen Thompson, Ruairí Dunne, Evan McEvoy; Michael Brennan, James McWey; Alan McWey, James Whelan, Lawson Obular; Ben McDonald, Fionn Scully, Odhran Delaney. Subs: Conor Brennan for McDonald (HT), Robert Wall for Scully (HT)

ANNANOUGH

Scorers: Damien McCaul (0-2 frees, 0-1 mark) and John Scully (0-1 free) 0-3 each, Killian Horgan and Elliott Scully 0-1 each

Team: Sean Hennessy; Cathal Kelliher, Rory Stapleton, Johnny Fennelly; Ronan Stapleton, Connor Donlon, Marty Stapleton; Jack Fennelly, Fergal Scully; Simon Shortall, Killian Horgan, Ciaran Hennessy; Elliott Scully, John Scully, Damien McCaul. Subs: Donal Miller for Shortall (36 mins), David Booth for Hennessy (58 mins)

REFEREE: Pat Moran (Graiguecullen)