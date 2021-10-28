PREVIEW: Bumper semi final Sunday lies ahead in Laois senior football championship

Sunday will see a bumper senior football semi final double header in O'Moore Park with the four remaining teams all vying for a place in the Laois football showpiece in two weeks time.

Ballyroan Abbey and Portlaoise square off at 2pm followed by the reigning champions Portarlington and Emo going into battle at 3.30pm.

After three fairly uninspiring performances in the 2021 Laois Senior football championship from the Emo men, most would have expected Graiguecullen to comfortably account for them in the quarter-finals just like they did in the semi-finals of the 2020 edition.

However, Emo ferociously sent everything they had at the Carlow-border side last Tuesday night and came out on top thanks to a second half goal from Paddy Hosey.

That victory put Emo into the semi-final draw once more, where they were picked to play near neighbours and reigning county champions, Portarlington. Martin Murphy’s men have been far more consistent in this season’s championship.

Portarlington’s toughest match to date was against Ballyfin in the opening round, where they were given a right scare. In the end though, Jake Foster stood tall and kicked some fine points to get Portarlington off to a winning start.

The county champions were far more convincing against Courtwood in round two. Colm Murphy showed why he has routinely started for the Laois Seniors over the last few years as he helped himself to seven points in the win.

Portarlington’s defence was on top in the quarter-final victory over Stradbally, as they limited their opponents to just eight points throughout. Emo will need to attack that defence with more pace and directness if they are to have any chance of overcoming the champions.

John Strong may choose to sacrifice Sean Greene, who has largely played his football around midfield, to try and keep tabs on Colm Murphy. However, Portarlington have a nice spread of scorers around their county man, with Jake Foster, Ronan Coffey, Rioghan Murphy and Adam Ryan all dangerous players.

In the other semi-final, former kingpins Portlaoise have been drawn to face Ballyroan Abbey. ‘The Town’ have managed to survive all the way to the last four, and another close match should be in store for them again here.

Portlaoise were left looking for answers after their shock opening round defeat to Courtwood. They kicked sixteen wides on that night, as the lack of Brian ‘Bruno’ McCormack’s presence seemingly continued to hurt them.

However, they did manage to bounce back in round two, albeit in unconvincing fashion. Ballyfin looked like they were set to knock out their neighbours, Portlaoise, out of the championship altogether, as they led by six points at half-time.

A red card to Ballyfin’s George Lanham altered the course of the contest in the second half though, as Portlaoise unloaded their bench and that helped them through by the skin of their teeth.

A familiar foe awaited Portlaoise in round three, as St Joseph’s looked to finally conquer their rivals. Portlaoise would once again go on to triumph over them though, with the impressive Damon Larkin and Paul Cahillane up top helping them on their way.

Again, substitutes made the difference in Portlaoise’s war of attrition affair with O’Dempsey’s. Ricky Maher, Ronan McEvoy, John Kavanagh, and Benny Carroll all came up with crucial scores off the bench in their extra-time victory.

Ballyroan Abbey were quoted as a dark horse coming into this championship in some quarters, and they’ve lived up to that tag so for. They were excellent in their opening round win over Killeshin, before toppling St Joseph’s in round two after extra-time.

Padraig Clancy’s men were goal hungry against Courtwood in the quarter-finals, as Padraig McMahon, Brian Whelan and Davin McEvoy all found the net to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Ballyroan Abbey shouldn’t fear this Portlaoise team in the slightest, but ‘The Town’s’ superior experience might see them over the line again and back in the county final.