Hosey fires Emo to senior football semi final as Graigue left rocked by hectic finish

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINAL

EMO 1-12

GRAIGUECULLEN 0-12

There was late drama in O'Moore Park on Tuesday night as a goal from Patrick Hosey seven minutes from time turned the game on it's head and propelled Emo into the semi finals of the Laois senior football championship.

Graiguecullen had held the lead throughout the second half but Hosey's goal lifted the Emo men and they finished the stronger to move on to a semi final clash with Portarlington.

Nigel Murphy set out the Emo stall with less than a minute on the clock with a lovely curling effort but six minutes elapsed before the next score arrived to double the Emo lead. Paddy Hosey claimed a long delivery from Darren Strong, took the mark and made it 0-2 to 0-0.

Emo were working hard to limit the space up front for Graigue but they did find a pocket in the 11th minute to open their account through the industrious Ross Hennessy. Hennessey then brought the sides level two minutes later.

It was low scoring but tough and typical championship football. Just before the water break, Emo gained the upper hand when Darren Strong clipped over a point to leave them leading 0-3 to 0-2 at the water break.

Conor Kelly nailed a routine free to level matters on 17 minutes before Kelly was on target again two minutes later to send them into the lead for the first time in the game.

Nigel Murphy was looking like a standout forward in general play and his second of the evening was a masterful curling effort from all of 35 metres to bring them level yet again.

Shane O'Neill and Paul Lawlor (free) exchanged scores and with five minutes left in the opening half, the sides were locked on 0-5 each.

Patrick Hosey collected and scored his second mark of the half two minutes before the break to edge Emo ahead but they ended the half as they started, on level terms, as Graigue corner back Martin Doyle raided up the field to make it 0-6 each at the break.

Trevor Collins showed lovely footwork to evade a big hit for the opening score of the second half and a point from play from Conor Kelly and another off the boot of keeper Danny Bolger (free) left Graigue with a three point cushion leading 0-9 to 0-6 after 38 minutes.

Emo were not about to lie down and a lovely score from Darren Strong got them back motoring again with their first point of the half on 39 minutes. Nigel Murphy added his third a couple of minutes later and now it was back to a one point game. It looked like staying that way until the water break but with the last kick of the third quarter, Graigue keeper Danny Bolger opened the hips and stroked over a free from all of 50 metres to leave it 0-10 to 0-8 at the water break.

Ross Hennessy added his third to make it a three point game but a free from Paul Lawlor and a debatable point from Shane Murphy that looked wide brought it back to an 0-11 to 0-10.

With seven minutes to go, there was more drama. Graigue keeper Danny Bolger was out around midfield with possession but when he came under pressure, his pass went out over the line. Quick thinking from the Emo men worked the ball into Paddy Hosey and once he turned his man he came in along the end line with Mark Timmons in the goals for the stranded Bolger.

Hosey made no mistake and roofed to the net to put Emo 1-10 to 0-11 in front.

Conor Kelly got one back for Graigue and it was Emo by one point with four minutes of normal time to play. Padraig Kirwin sped through for a point just as injury time began before a free on 62 minutes from Patrick Hosey set Emo up for a famous three point win.

GRAIGUECULLEN

Scorers: Conor Kelly 0-4 (0-2 frees), Ross Hennessy 0-3, Danny Bolger 0-2 frees, Shane O'Neill, Martin Doyle and Trevor Collins 0-1 each.

Team: Danny Bolger; Martin Doyle, Mark Timmons, Eoin Alsybury; Luke Alsybury, Trevor Collins, Danny Alsybury; Jamie Sheehan, Shane O'Neill; Brian Byrne, Paul Mulready, Danny O'Reilly; Luke Hand, Ross Hennessy, Conor Kelly. Subs: Chris Hurley for Luke Hand (44), Michael Wall for Paul Mulready (60), James Doogue for Jamie Sheehan (60)

EMO

Scorers: Patrick Hosey 1-3 (0-2 marks and 0-1 free), Nigel Murphy 0-3, Darren Strong and Paul Lawlor (frees) 0-2 each, Shane Murphy and Padraig Kirwin 0-1 each.

Team: Niall Gorman; Paddy Dunne, James O'Rourke, Liam Crowley; Shane Murphy, Sean Greene, Tommy Fennelly; Finbarr Crowley, Darren Strong; Padraig Kirwin, Nigel Murphy, David Gorman; Paddy Hosey. Subs: Cian Langford for Tom Fennelly (45), Eibhan Joyce for Finbarr Crowley (52)

Referee: Joe Brennan