Laois Camogie defender nominated for Soaring Star award

Laois defensive lynchpin Clodagh Tynan has been nominated for a coveted Soaring Star award by the Camogie Association. The Soaring star awards are the all-star awards equivalent for the Intermediate and Junior ranks in Camogie.

Tynan, who plays her club Camogie in Laois with St Brigid's is no stranger to been nominated for the award and was successful in securing a Soaring Star last year along with Laois goalkeeper Aedin Lowry.

While the year didn't go as planned for Laois, Tynan was excellent all the way through on the half back line and is a worthy nominee for the award.

The 2021 Soaring Stars team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday November 26th subject to government guidelines, where the 2021 All-Stars team and Players’ Player of the Year Awards will also be announced. Nominees for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players' Player of the Year Awards will be announced on Wednesday 27th October.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said;

"It is a wonderful achievement for our players to be recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the 2021 inter-county season. Their skill, dedication and consistency has shone throughout the summer, today they are deservingly being recognised with these nominations. I am delighted that once again we will be able to celebrate in person. I congratulate all our nominees on today’s achievements and I look forward with great excitement to the award’s ceremony on November 26th."

The Nominees for the 2021 Soaring Stars are:

Goalkeepers:

Catrina Graham (Antrim), Sinead Farrell (Kilkenny), Ciarrai Devlin (Armagh)

Full-Back Line:

Chloe Drain (Antrim), Niamh Leahy (Kilkenny), Maria Lynn (Antrim), Aislinn Harvey (Armagh), Róisín Phelan (Kilkenny), Niamh Donnelly (Antrim), Laura Ward (Galway)

Half-Back Line:

Sarah Crowley (Kilkenny), Aideen Brennan (Wexford), Caoimhe Conlon (Antrim), Claire Coffey (Meath), Leanne Fennelly (Kilkenny), Clodagh Tynan (Laois), Caoimhe Mahon (Galway)

Midfield:

Chloe Cashe (Wexford), Nicole O' Neill (Antrim), Lucia McNaughton (Antrim), Ciara Phelan (Kilkenny), Aoife Minogue (Meath)

Half-Forward Line:

Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Ava Lynskey (Galway), Eva Hynes (Kilkenny), Jane Dolan (Meath), Ciara Banville (Wexford), Elisha Broderick (Galway), Sarah Walsh (Kilkenny)

Full-Forward Line:

Róisín McCormack (Antrim), Caitrin Dobbin (Antrim), Ciara O' Keeffe (Kilkenny), Amy Gaffney (Meath), Ciara Donnelly (Armagh), Cora Kenny (Galway), Sophie O' Dwyer (Kilkenny).