19/10/2021

All the Laois GAA fixtures for the coming week as hurling finals take centre stage

All the Laois GAA fixtures for the coming week as hurling finals take centre stage

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Brian Lowry

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Tuesday 19 October

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Graiguecullen v Emo

“ENVA” U15 Football Divisional League Finals
LOETB Pitch 3 (Shield): 18:30 Laois North v Laois West
LOETB Pitch 3 (Cup): 19:45 Laois East v Laois South

Friday 22 October

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Clough Ballacolla v Trumera

Saturday 23 October

Laois Shopping Centre Premier intermediate Hurling Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Ballyfin v Camross

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Portlaoise v Ballinakill

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Ballypickas

LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U14 Football Divisional League Rd 3 @ 13:30
Leinster U14 Hurling Academy Games
Leinster U15 Hurling Academy


Adrian Murray Plate Round 1
Dublin Venue tbc Laois v Dublin

Sunday 24 October

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross

MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Clough Ballacolla v Rathdowney Errill

