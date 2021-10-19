All the Laois GAA fixtures for the coming week as hurling finals take centre stage

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Tuesday 19 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Graiguecullen v Emo
“ENVA” U15 Football Divisional League Finals
LOETB Pitch 3 (Shield): 18:30 Laois North v Laois West
LOETB Pitch 3 (Cup): 19:45 Laois East v Laois South
Friday 22 October
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Clough Ballacolla v Trumera
Saturday 23 October
Laois Shopping Centre Premier intermediate Hurling Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Ballyfin v Camross
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Portlaoise v Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Ballypickas
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U14 Football Divisional League Rd 3 @ 13:30
Leinster U14 Hurling Academy Games
Leinster U15 Hurling Academy
Adrian Murray Plate Round 1
Dublin Venue tbc Laois v Dublin
Sunday 24 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Clough Ballacolla v Rathdowney Errill
