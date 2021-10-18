Laois and Portlaoise GAA lose one of their biggest fans

Portlaoise and Laois GAA has lost one of its most ardent fans with the passing of the late Billy Dargan.
Billy was a a very familiar and welcome face in Portlaoise and in O’Moore Park where he will be sadly missed by many.
A resident of Harpurs Lane, Billy died peacefully on October 17 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.
He is deeply regretted by his loving brother Tommy and sister in law Kate, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, also all the staff at St Fintans Hospital Portlaoise.
Billy's remains were removed from Keegan's funeral home to arrive at St Fintan's Church on the Stradbally Road for Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.
Government Covid-19 guidelines still apply. Please observe social distancing.
The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this time.
