Search

26 Nov 2021

BREAKING: Laois GAA Players of the year for 2020 and 2021 revealed

BREAKING: Laois GAA Players of the year for 2020 and 2021 revealed

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois GAA players of the year for 2020 and 2021 have been officially announced following the broadcast of an award ceremony through Facebook live on Friday night.

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the awards taking place in 2020 and while there were initial plans to hold the awards on Friday night under normal circumstances, they too were pulled and instead, they were announced through a pre-recorded highlight reel produced by Laois GAA.

Double senior champions Clough-Ballacolla and Portarlington lead the way with the senior honours and the awards move right through the grades down as far as Minor football with the Ladies football and Camogie arms of Laois GAA also coming in on the act.

The selection committee was made up of the four local media outlets, namely the Leinster Express, Laois Today, The Laois Nationalist and Midlands 103 while Laois GAA also had four votes in the form of Peter O'Neill (Chairman), Tom Clear (Vice Chair), Paul Dargan (PRO) and Pat O'Sullivan.

Well done to all the winners. There was plenty of debate around all the grades and that's a sign of the quality that was on show in the various championships over the past two years.

The full list of winners are as follows; 

2020

Senior Football - Jason Moore (Portarlington)
Intermediate Football - Niall Corbet (Clonaslee)
Junior Football - Kieran Delaney (Park Ratheniska)
Minor Football - Shaun Fitzpatrick (Ballyroan Abbey)
Senior Hurling - Stephen Picky Maher (Clough Ballacolla)
Premier Intermediate Hurling - Conor Dunne (The Harps)
Intermediate Hurling - Ray Bowe (Rathdowney-Errill)
Junior Hurling - Ross Young (The Harps)
Minor Hurling - Lawson Obulor (Abbeyleix)


2021

Senior Football - Jake Foster (Portarlington)
Intermediate Football - Padraig Dunne (Park-Ratheniska)
Junior Football - James McWey (Ballyroan Abbey)
Minor Football - Jack Byrne (Graiguecullen)
Senior Hurling - Willie Dunphy (Clough Ballacolla)
Premier Intermediate Hurling - Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill)
Intermediate Hurling - Niall Sinnott (Trumera)
Junior Hurling - Mike McKeogh (Ballypickas)
Minor Hurling - Cathal Cuddy (Camross)

Scor Award - 2021
• Scor - Kilcavan Gaa  

Hall of Fame

Tom Prendergast


Service To Laois Award

Mick Carroll Abbeyleix

Referee Award 2020/21

• Clifford Ward (Portarlington)

Laois LGFA
- Laois Player of the Year - Jane Moore (St Brigid's)
- Senior Club Player of the Year - Alannah Havill (St Conleth's)
- Intermediate Club Player of the Year - Andrea Moran (Ballyroan Abbey)

- Junior Club Player of the Year - Edel Finn (Ballyfin)

Laois Camogie
- Intermediate Player of the Year - Aedin Lowry (Camross)

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media