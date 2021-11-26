BREAKING: Laois GAA Players of the year for 2020 and 2021 revealed

The Laois GAA players of the year for 2020 and 2021 have been officially announced following the broadcast of an award ceremony through Facebook live on Friday night.
The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the awards taking place in 2020 and while there were initial plans to hold the awards on Friday night under normal circumstances, they too were pulled and instead, they were announced through a pre-recorded highlight reel produced by Laois GAA.
Double senior champions Clough-Ballacolla and Portarlington lead the way with the senior honours and the awards move right through the grades down as far as Minor football with the Ladies football and Camogie arms of Laois GAA also coming in on the act.
The selection committee was made up of the four local media outlets, namely the Leinster Express, Laois Today, The Laois Nationalist and Midlands 103 while Laois GAA also had four votes in the form of Peter O'Neill (Chairman), Tom Clear (Vice Chair), Paul Dargan (PRO) and Pat O'Sullivan.
Well done to all the winners. There was plenty of debate around all the grades and that's a sign of the quality that was on show in the various championships over the past two years.
The full list of winners are as follows;
2020
Senior Football - Jason Moore (Portarlington)
Intermediate Football - Niall Corbet (Clonaslee)
Junior Football - Kieran Delaney (Park Ratheniska)
Minor Football - Shaun Fitzpatrick (Ballyroan Abbey)
Senior Hurling - Stephen Picky Maher (Clough Ballacolla)
Premier Intermediate Hurling - Conor Dunne (The Harps)
Intermediate Hurling - Ray Bowe (Rathdowney-Errill)
Junior Hurling - Ross Young (The Harps)
Minor Hurling - Lawson Obulor (Abbeyleix)
2021
Senior Football - Jake Foster (Portarlington)
Intermediate Football - Padraig Dunne (Park-Ratheniska)
Junior Football - James McWey (Ballyroan Abbey)
Minor Football - Jack Byrne (Graiguecullen)
Senior Hurling - Willie Dunphy (Clough Ballacolla)
Premier Intermediate Hurling - Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill)
Intermediate Hurling - Niall Sinnott (Trumera)
Junior Hurling - Mike McKeogh (Ballypickas)
Minor Hurling - Cathal Cuddy (Camross)
Scor Award - 2021
• Scor - Kilcavan Gaa
Hall of Fame
Tom Prendergast
Service To Laois Award
Mick Carroll Abbeyleix
Referee Award 2020/21
• Clifford Ward (Portarlington)
Laois LGFA
- Laois Player of the Year - Jane Moore (St Brigid's)
- Senior Club Player of the Year - Alannah Havill (St Conleth's)
- Intermediate Club Player of the Year - Andrea Moran (Ballyroan Abbey)
- Junior Club Player of the Year - Edel Finn (Ballyfin)
Laois Camogie
- Intermediate Player of the Year - Aedin Lowry (Camross)
