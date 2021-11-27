Dunne delivers the winner to crown Na Fianna Óg U-20 'B Laois football champions

On a freezing cold evening in Stradbally, Na Fianna Óg, who are a combination of Arles-Killeen, Arles-Kilcruise, Crettyard and Barrowhouse, faced off against The Heath in the U-20 ‘B’ football final.

Both sides played out a highly entertaining and competitive final. It looked like Na Fianna Óg were on their way to victory as they were four points ahead with only a few minutes left, but Conor Booth came up with a brilliant goal and a point to leave it all square once more.

However, Na Fianna Óg showed a steely resolve to regain possession, work the ball up the field to their main man, Colin Dunne, and he calmly slotted between the posts to hand his team the title.

Na Fianna Óg 2-11

The Heath 2-10

Conor Booth opened the scoring for The Heath after good play from Jake Ratcliffe. Colin Dunne replied to open his and Na Fianna Óg’s account through a placed ball. Scores would prove hard to come by in the first ten minutes though, as both teams turned the ball over, with defences reigning supreme.

Na Fianna Óg took the lead for the first time through a Colin Dunne free in the eleventh minute, but Conor Booth quickly responded for The Heath with two points from frees.

Colin Dunne delightfully fired back with a gorgeous outside of the boot effort, but it was The Heath who led despite playing against the elements after the first quarter. Conor Booth sent a ball into the square, and Tom Reddy got a fist to send it over the bar and give his team the slightest of leads during the break.

Conor Booth pointed a free after the water break ended, but Na Fianna Óg dominated the rest of the half. Points from Jonah Kelly and TJ Burke were followed by the opening goal of the game for Na Fianna Óg. Dunne received a nice pass from Jonah Kelly and buried it into the top left corner of the goals.

Dunne landed the last score of the half, as Na Fianna Óg looked much improved in the second quarter and led 1-6 to 0-5. However, The Heath’s management team must have been relatively pleased with their side’s display against the wind and could look forward to the second half using it to their advantage.

Conor Booth kicked a couple of frees at the start of the second half, before midfielder Aaron Thornton scored a goal for The Heath to put them back in front. Dunne settled Na Fianna Óg down though with a point, and then Na Fianna Óg grabbed their second goal to retake the initiative, as Lee Day finished to the back of the net this time.

Na Fianna Óg held a three-point advantage going into the final quarter, and it looked like that would be enough to see them to victory. However, Booth came up with a magnificent goal towards the end to leave the sides level once more, only for Dunne to fittingly slot over the winner in injury time.

NA FIANNA ÓG

Scorers: Colin Dunne 1-8 (0-4 frees), Lee Day 1-0, Jonah Kelly 0-2, TJ Burke 0-1

Team: Matt Kelly; Shane Giltrap, Michael Wall, Dara Kelly; John Brennan, Alex Robinson, Jamie Conway; Aodhan Lowry, Daniel Murphy; Kodi Dunne, Brian Brennan, TJ Burke; Lee Day, Colin Dunne, Jonah Kelly. Subs: Aaron Moore for B Brennan (HT), Alex Kenny for D Kelly (49 mins)

THE HEATH

Scorers: Conor Booth 1-8 (0-8 frees), Aaron Thornton 1-0, Tom Reddy 0-2

Team: Michael Harrison; Darragh Lewis, James Whelan, Dylan Booth; Mark Phelan, Peter Monnelly, Jordan Ratcliffe; Will Conroy, Aaron Thornton; Ben Lalor, Conor Booth, Jack Reddy; Dee O’Brien, Tom Reddy, Jake Ratcliffe. Subs: Brian Keane for Lalor (40 mins), Niall Kirby for O’Brien (53 mins)

REFEREE: Alo Maher (Portarlington)