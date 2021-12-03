Big Laois involvement as DCU land Women's Division One Colleges title

There was a strong Laois involvement as Dublin City University landed the Division one Women's league title on Thursday night at a rain soaked Stradbally.
Taking on University of Limerick in the final, the Dublin college ran out convincing 2-11 to 1-7 winners in the end with Laois to the fore both on and off the field.
St Paul's forward Emma Lawlor started the game and kicked two points from wing forward while Portlaoise defender Rebecca Reddin came on in the second half and also contributed to the win.
Stephen Duff was also part of the management ticket. The Ballyfin native and Portlaoise manager for the past couple of years guided them over the line having led Portlaoise to a senior football title in 2020 and also led them to a Leinster club final where they were eventually defeated by Foxrock Cabinteely.
Laois forward Erone Fitzpatrick also lined out for the UL team on the night as both Colleges now gear up for the championship in the new year.
