Search

05 Dec 2021

Trumera go down fighting as Leinster hurling journey ends

Trumera go down fighting as Leinster hurling journey ends

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

LEINSTER CLUB JUNIOR HURLING QUARTER FINAL

MAYNOOTH 1-18

TRUMERA 1-10

The final score line in this AIB Leinster Club JHC quarter final, is without doubt, a little harsh on Laois champions Trumera, and while the honours rightly went where they belong, the visitors to Clane on Saturday afternoon, were in this game for long periods and mid-way through the second half there was just three points separating the sides.

On a bitterly cold day Trumera had the benefit of the icy breeze on their backs and for long periods of that opening half more than held their own as Maynooth, minus Cian Forde, failed to get up to anything like the level we have come to expect of them.

In fairness through they did not panic, kept plugging away and slowly but surely got into their stride and would have been more than pleased to be level at the break at 0-5 apiece.

It was a game dominated by two expert free takers, David Qualter of Maynooth and Adam Kirwan from Trumera, between them they accounted for no less than 18 points from placed balls between them.

And while Qualter for the score board ticking over for Maynooth, Kirwan quickly replied followed by a point from play from Dylan Lawlor.

Paddy Hosey added another for the visitors, Adam Kirwan added a point and when the same player added another the Laois boys led 0-5 to 0-2, Tadhg Forde having pointed for Maynooth.

Park Ratheniska under perform and exit Leinster championship

LEINSTER CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL QUARTER FINAL

After the opening water break, Maynooth spurned a couple of goal chances, through a combination of some excellent defending and poor finishing but gradually the boys in black got to grips with the situation and by half time had drawn level with three frees from the unerring David Qualter.

With the wind on their backs Maynooth seemed to hold the upper hand but another Adam Kirwan free had the visitors back in front on 31 minutes.

Qualter leveled, Harry Dunne and Qualter had the home side two clear but Trumera were not going away and two Kirwan frees had the sides level again on 38 minutes.

Before the second water break though Maynooth had edged three clear 0-12 to 0-9 and were looking good at that stage and before just before that thirst quencher Graham Kenny got in behind the Trumera defence to fire to the net to push the lead out to 1-12 to 0-9.

Again showing great tenacity and refusing to roll over the boys from Laois got right back into it, substitute, Joseph Coogan made no mistake from close range and when Kirwan added a free there was just two points separating the sides on 20 minutes, 1-12 to 1-10.

However from here on in it was all one way traffic with Maynooth taking control, holding their opponents scoreless for the rest of the game while adding six points from Tadhg Forde, David Qualter (3) along with white flags from Ronan Dunne and Cathal McCabe to clinch victory on a final score line of Maynooth 1-18 Trumera 1-10.

Scorers

Maynooth, David Qualter 0-11 (9 frees, 65), Graham Kenny 1-0, Cathal McCabe 0-2, Tadhg Forde 0-2, Kevin Dunne 0-1, Harry Dunne 0-1, Ronan Dunne 0-1.

Trumera, Adam Kirwan 0-8 frees, Joseph Coogan 1-0, Patrick Hosey 0-1, Dylan Lalor 0-1.

MAYNOOTH: Sean Bean; Matthew Eustace, Willie Lambe, Josh Cahill; Mick Dunne, Micheal Hogan, Graham Kenny; Kevin Dunne, Cathal McCabe; Harry Dunne, Tadhg Forde, Ronan Dunne; Mikey Gillick, David Qualter, Ciaran Flanagan. Subs: Matthew Melia for Kevin Dunne (46 minutes); Cian O'Neill for Micheal Hogan (50 minutes); Jim Buggy for Mikey Gillick (55 minutes); Eoin Kelleher for Harry Dunne (62 minutes).

TRUMERA: Finnian Cuddy; James Kirwan, Conor Mason, Gearoid O'Neill; Paddy Callaghan, Caolan Murphy, Bryan Bredin; Shane Murphy, Rhys Murphy; Adam Kirwan, Conor Madden, Niall Sinnott; Dylan Lalor, Cathal Brophy, Patrick Hosey. Subs: Joseph Coogan for Daniel O'Connor (half time).

REFEREE: Ciaran Goff (Wicklow).

Ballyfin Ladies' Leinster dreams end at the hands of Colmcille's of Longford

LEINSTER CLUB LADIES FOOTBALL JUNIOR SEMI FINAL

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media