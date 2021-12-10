PREVIEW: Clough-Ballacolla looking to topple Dublin champs and reach Leinster final

Clough-Ballacolla are just 60 minutes away from a Leinster club hurling final but standing in their way are a Kilmacud Crokes club still in the hunt for a Leinster club hurling and football double.

Saturday night in Portlaoise will see them lock horns in the first of the semi finals and once again, the game has been earmarked as the live game on RTE television that evening.

Clough-Ballacolla's opening round win over Rapparees two weeks ago was also shown live on RTE and they will be hoping for a similar result this weekend.

They were worthy winners two weeks ago with the man in form Stephen 'Picky' Maher once again to the fore and it was his goal just after half time that gave them the platform to kick on.

In Picky and the likes of Willie Dunphy, Stephen Bergin and Robbie Phelan, they have forwards that can really hurt the opposition in various ways. Picky is so accurate that any frees given away will be punished while his accuracy from open play is also top notch.

Willie Dunphy has had a majestic year. His power, determination and leadership coupled with no shortage of skill means he is one of the best around at the moment.

Their defence also stood up to the Rapparees test and managed it well while they have a decent bench too when needed with the likes of Cillian Dunne and Ronan Broderick both excellent men to have to bring in.

Saturday will be an acid test for them. It will be their biggest test of manager Declan Laffan's tenure but you can be sure it is one that they are willing to meet head on.

Kilmacud Crokes beat Na Fianna in the Dublin club final before going on to destroy Westmeath outfit Raharney in the Leinster quarter final.

Ronan Hayes is their stand out attacker at full forward while Fergal Whitely is a key figure out and around the middle third. Hayes hit 2-6 of their 5-19 tally against the Westmeath men while another Dublin fringe player – Oisin O'Rourke is a player that Clough Ballacolla will have to be wary of.

Clough Ballacolla have been installed as the strong underdogs but judging Kilmacud on their win over Raharney could be dodgy ground as the Westmeath men were not at the races and failed to deal with the threat of Ronan Hayes.

Clough-Ballacolla will have had the luxury of looking at him in that game and coming up with a plan but there will have to be a balancing act as they have the players themselves to trouble any club team in the Country and no doubt Declan Laffan and company will be putting a strong focus on themselves, rather than the opposition.