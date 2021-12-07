Laois champions set to dominate live RTE GAA coverage over next two weeks

The next two weekends will see Laois GAA teams feature as part of RTE television's live action from the club championships.

Fresh from their first appearance on tv two weeks ago, Clough Ballacolla's Leinster club senior hurling semi final against Kilmacud Crokes this Saturday will be the live game on RTE with a 6.15pm throw in time in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Having already beaten Rapparees in front of the live cameras, they will be hoping that history repeats itself when the production trucks come to town on Saturday.

Meanwhile on Saturday week, the all conquering Portarlington will take on Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster club senior football semi final in Croke Park and that will also be shown live on RTE 2 with a 5pm throw in. 2021 just keeps getting better for the Port men and after edging past St Lomans last Sunday in the quarter final, they will switch to Saturday night lights for their semi final clash.

It's a sign of the quality that both clubs have brought to the Leinster championships and it gives Laois GAA some positive exposure.

For players themselves, they will have to break away from the hype of it all and stay focuses but for both sets of supporters, these are exciting times.