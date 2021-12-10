All aboard for Portarlington's trip to Croker

Saturday December 18 will be a monumental occasion for Portarlington GAA as they take on Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster club senior football semi final in the mecca that is Croke Park.

With that in mind, the club have moved to lay on buses for supporters to travel up and soak in the atmosphere for what will hopefully be another step ladder for the Portarlington men.

The cost of the bus will be 20 euro return and 10 euro for children and the bus will depart the town at 1pm for the game that throws in at 5pm. Portarlington GAA have confirmed that the bus will leave Croke Park 30 minutes after the final whistle to return home and all going well, the return trip home will be a joyous one with supporters planning for their next trip to Croker for the Leinster final in January.

To book your place, please contact Portarlington GAA on Facebook Messenger or text PRO, Johnny Dunne on - 0877657019, or contact any committee member. Bus tickets can be collected on Friday night after 7pm in the GAA centre.