Search

10 Dec 2021

REVEALED: Seven Laois lads named on Sigerson cup panels for 2022

REVEALED: Seven Laois lads named on Sigerson cup panels for 2022

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois will have seven young footballers hoping to get their hands on the Sigerson cup in early 2022. The coveted trophy is the most sought after prize in Colleges football and will be down for decision in the early part of 2022.

Of the seven players, four will be lining out for IT Carlow. The Killeshin trio of Killian Roche, Evan Lowry and David Aston along with Laois and Courtwood goalkeeper Matthew Byron are all in college across the border and they will be hoping to get over the line with the Carlow college who made the final two years ago under the guidance of Pat Critchley.

The 2021 Laois senior footballer of the year will also be in action. Portarlington's Jake Foster is in college in Munster Technological University in Tralee and will be one of the key men in a Kerry laden squad.

Up in Dublin, O'Dempsey's and Laois footballer Mark Barry is on the books in DCU. They recently reached the league final which is yet to be played and will be hoping to carry their form into the Sigerson cup and lift the cup once more.

Finally, all the way up in Belfast in Queens University is Killeshin's Shane Bolger. The lone Laois player lining out with an Ulster College, there is a high standard of football up there and he will be looking to make his mark.

Seven players is a low enough return considering the likes of Offaly will have 15 players on various Sigerson cup panels. There can be other factors at play though such as college registrations, not commiting to playing Colleges football, the list goes on.

We will be keeping an eye out for the Laois lads when the Sigerson cup gets up and running.

12 Laois stars hoping to light up prestigious Colleges Fitzgibbon Cup in 2022

Players from seven Laois clubs have been named on Fitzgibbon cup panels

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media