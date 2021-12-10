REVEALED: Seven Laois lads named on Sigerson cup panels for 2022

Laois will have seven young footballers hoping to get their hands on the Sigerson cup in early 2022. The coveted trophy is the most sought after prize in Colleges football and will be down for decision in the early part of 2022.

Of the seven players, four will be lining out for IT Carlow. The Killeshin trio of Killian Roche, Evan Lowry and David Aston along with Laois and Courtwood goalkeeper Matthew Byron are all in college across the border and they will be hoping to get over the line with the Carlow college who made the final two years ago under the guidance of Pat Critchley.

The 2021 Laois senior footballer of the year will also be in action. Portarlington's Jake Foster is in college in Munster Technological University in Tralee and will be one of the key men in a Kerry laden squad.

Up in Dublin, O'Dempsey's and Laois footballer Mark Barry is on the books in DCU. They recently reached the league final which is yet to be played and will be hoping to carry their form into the Sigerson cup and lift the cup once more.

Finally, all the way up in Belfast in Queens University is Killeshin's Shane Bolger. The lone Laois player lining out with an Ulster College, there is a high standard of football up there and he will be looking to make his mark.

Seven players is a low enough return considering the likes of Offaly will have 15 players on various Sigerson cup panels. There can be other factors at play though such as college registrations, not commiting to playing Colleges football, the list goes on.

We will be keeping an eye out for the Laois lads when the Sigerson cup gets up and running.