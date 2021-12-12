Search

PICTURE SPECIAL: Guts and Glory as Clough Ballacolla make history to qualify for Leinster final

Brian Lowry

Saturday night was a special night for Clough-Ballacolla. Rank underdogs going into the game, they defied the odds with a display built of immense work rate to slay Kilmacud Crokes and qualify for a Leinster final with either Ballyhale Shamrocks or St Rynagh's next Sunday in Croke Park.

It was a display that is hard to put into words. While the foundations were laid with a manic and controlled aggression, work rate and heart, there was no shortage of skill either and it should be noted that there is a lot more to them that just a will to win.

There were wild scenes in O'Moore Park after the game as supporters invaded the pitch to congratulate their heroes.

There for the Leinster Express was the Sportsfile team with Piaras Ó Mídheach behind the lens to capture the piece of history for the club that typify what the GAA is all about.

Click the next icon to stroll through the photos. Photos copyright of Sportsfile and Leinster Express

