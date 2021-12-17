Major blow for Ballyhale as star forward loses suspension appeal ahead of Clough-Ballacolla Leinster final

Ballyhale's Joe Cuddihy was sent off on a straight red card
Ballyhale Shamrocks have been dealt a big blow ahead of their Leinster club hurling final with Clough Ballacolla on Sunday with the news that Joe Cuddihy has failed in his appeal to have the red card picked up against St Rynagh's in the semi final over-turned.
The wing forward clashed mad a rash challenge on wing back Matthew Maloney last Sunday in the first half in Tullamore and picked up a straight red card after making head high contact in the tackle with the Offaly man.
He had his appeal heard on Wednesday night but was un-successful and will miss the final now on Sunday. His blistering pace was causing St Rynagh's problems in that semi final and he was in excellent form right throughout the Kilkenny club championship.
With only six full days of a turnaround to the final, Ballyhale are also sweating on the fitness of Colin Fennelly, Evan Shefflin and Brian Butler, all of whom picked up knocks last Sunday.
