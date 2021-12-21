GAA announce National league fixtures for Laois hurlers and footballers

The GAA have today published the schedule of games facing both the Laois hurlers and footballers in the 2022 National Leagues.

Football boss Billy Sheehan and hurling manager Seamas Plunkett now have a clear road map ahead of them as they look to set out their stall for 2022.

The league will be massive for both camps with the hurlers looking to once again maintain their Division one status while new football boss Billy Sheehan will be hoping to gain promotion from Division three having been relegated in 2021 from Division two under the guidance of former manager Mike Quirke.

It is a tough schedule for both but one that can be embraced. It all kicks off at the end of January for the footballers while the hurlers click into league mode on the first weekend in February.

The footballers will open up away to Mickey Harte's Louth while another notable fixture will be their last game in the league when they host Longford who are now managed by Arles Killeen man Billy O'Loughlin. They will also face championship opponents Wicklow away in Aughrim and will also face them in the O'Byrne Cup in early January.

The hurlers will welcome Tipperary to Portlaoise for their opening round before travelling to both Waterford and Kilkenny and finishing with home games against Antrim and Dublin.

There are a few nice away trips for supporters too and provided restrictions don't last too long into the new year, the league campaign is one that can be looked forward too by players and supporters alike.

The full list of Fixtures are as follows;

National Football League Division 3

Louth v Laois - Sunday January 30 at 2pm (Ardee)

Laois v Westmeath - Sunday February 6 at 2pm (O’Moore Park)

Fermanagh v Laois - Saturday February 19 at 6pm (Enniskillen)

Laois v Antrim - Saturday February 26 at 6pm (O’Moore Park)

Wicklow v Laois - Sunday March 13 at 2pm (Aughrim)

Laois v Limerick - Saturday March 19 at 7pm (O’Moore Park)

Laois v Longford - Sunday March 27 at 2pm (O’Moore Park)

Final – April 2nd/3rd



National Hurling League Division 1 Group B

Laois v Tipperary - Saturday February 5 at 6pm (O’Moore Park)

Waterford v Laois - Sunday February 13 at 2pm (Walsh Park)

Kilkenny v Laois - Sunday February 27 at 2pm (Nowlan Park)

Laois v Antrim - Sunday March 6 at 3.45pm (O’Moore Park)

Laois v Dublin - Sunday March 20 at 1.45pm (O’Moore Park)

Final – April 2nd/3rd