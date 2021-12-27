Two Laois Schools still in hunt for Leinster Colleges Senior 'B' hurling championship

After a hectic few months of action on the schools GAA front, knockout action is still to come into focus in January. With championships in all grades, in both codes down for decision, there will be a particular Laois interest in the Leinster Colleges Senior 'B' hurling championship where two Laois schools are still in with a shout of glory.

With the group stages now over, both Mountrath Community School and St Fergal's Rathdowney made their passage to the knockout stages are navigating their way through tough groups.

As of last week, there are 13 schools still in the hunt. Mountrath won their preliminary knockout game with Borris VS last week putting them through to a quarter final while St Fergal's will have to travel to Ardscoil Ris in Dublin for their preliminary knockout game in early January.

Mountrath CS will await the winners of Wexford CBS and Maynooth SLS in the quarter final while if St Fergal's can get over the line against Ardscoil Ris, they will have a tasty quarter final against St Brendan's Community School to look forward too.

Provided St Fergal's advance to the quarter finals and both Laois Schools get over that last eight hurdle, they would then meet each other in what would be a mouth watering semi final at the end of January.

There is still a lot of hurling to be done but given their performances in the group stages, both are in the knockout phase on merit and will be full of confidence heading into the new year.