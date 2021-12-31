2021 REWIND WATCH: Stunning performance as Laois GAA club land All Ireland title

A Laois GAA club were crowned All Ireland Scor champions in November and footage has emerged of their stunning, winning performance.
Kilcavan GAA club, fresh off their Leinster Scor success, travelled to the Connacht GAA centre of excellence last Saturday hoping to claim the big prize and they duly delivered, staving off strong competition to win the Ceol Uirlise discipline.
Noel Stapleton, Senan Moran, Alain Carroll, Brian Ryan and Sophie Ryan put in a strong performance for the judges and were rewarded with the ultimate honour of being crowned All Ireland champions.
Kilcavan came through Laois before conquering the Leinster championship and it all culminated in Saturday's big win in Mayo.
