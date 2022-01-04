Laois star helps DCU land Colleges Division 1 football title

Dublin City University landed the Division 1 senior football league colleges title on Tuesday with after they edged out NUI Galway in a tense encounter in Tubberclair.

While there were no Laois starters on the team, O'Dempsey's Mark Barry came on with 10 minutes to go and played his part in the Dublin College seeing the game out for the win.

Barry had a fantastic club championship with O'Dempsey's this year and also featured regularly for Laois during the course of last year's league and championship campaigns.

A hugely accurate and powerful forward, Barry has gone from strength to strength in recent years and now has landed himself a National honour ahead of the Sigerson cup next week.

The O'Dempsey's man will be hoping he did enough to impress manager Paddy Christie in order to force his way into the starting line up for their Sigerson opener with Maynooth next Tuesday night.

The DCU team was a star studded outfit with the likes of Galway's Robert Finnerty, Offaly U20 star Jack Bryant and Sligo young gun Red Og Murphy all to the fore.