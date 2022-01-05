Venue change for Laois footballers O'Byrne Cup opener as ticket details announced

Laois footballers begin life under Billy Sheehan this Saturday when they travel to Wexford to take on the hosts in the O'Byrne Cup opener.

The first of three games in seven days will now take place in Shelmaliers GAA club with a throw in time of 2pm. The game had been originally fixed for Enniscorthy but Leinster GAA announced on Wednesday morning that the game would be moved to the home of the current Wexford senior football champions.

It will be a new look Laois outfit and one would hope at this stage that the game will go ahead as other games across the Country have fallen foul to Covid-19 and have been postponed including the O'Byrne cup game between Meath and Wicklow, the other two teams in the group with Laois and Wexford.

With the Laois hurlers also in action this Sunday against Wexford in Rathdowney at 2pm, Leinster GAA have announced ticket details for all the games this weekend and tickets will once again have to purchased online. Click here for the link to buy tickets.