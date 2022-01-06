Details released on how Laois GAA fans can purchase Inter County season tickets

The GAA have announced details of how Laois GAA fans can purchase their season ticket ahead of the National leagues and the hurling and football championships.

The ticket provides access for one person to all your county’s Allianz Leagues matches & GAA Senior Championship matches. Football Season Ticket holders will receive entry to their county’s opening championship fixture. Hurling Season Ticket holders will receive entry to their county’s two opening championship fixtures. The Season Ticket also includes tickets to the All Ireland Senior Club Finals.

Dedicated fans will also be entitled to All-Ireland Final tickets. See All-Ireland Ticket Information for more details. You can buy the Ticket online only and you will need a credit card or debit card to do so.

You pay an initial base price of €150 (or €250 for Adult Club+). The Juvenile GAA Season Ticket has a base price of €30. Following your county’s opening championship match(es) you can purchase all your championship match tickets through your Season Ticket account.

The GAA Season Ticket is county specific and code specific, that means you will need one for hurling and one for football if you wish to follow your county in both codes throughout the season. There is a small number of venues where there is insufficient stand capacity to guarantee a seat.

How will the Season Ticket Work?

- You create an online Season Ticket account when purchasing your GAA Season Ticket.

- You must login to this account to download/purchase all of your match tickets, both Allianz League and championship.

- You will not receive traditional “hard copy” tickets for any match.

- To qualify for an All Ireland ticket you must purchase your championship match tickets through your online GAA Season Ticket account

- You have the option to opt out of one championship match and still qualify for an All Ireland Final Ticket. Any more than one opt out will result in you not qualifying for an All Ireland Ticket.

- Championship match ticket purchases and opt outs are completely managed by the Season Ticket holder.

The GAA Season Ticket covers the following for your county

- GAA 2022 Allianz Leagues round matches in selected code

- Opening match of GAA Senior Football Championships

- Opening two matches of GAA Senior Hurling Championships

- For the remainder of the championship the Season Ticket holder can log into their account and purchase championship match tickets for their County. There are a variety of routes to the All-Ireland Final in both codes and the prices for each game along the way do differ.

- All Ireland Senior Club Finals.

Click on this link that takes you to the online portal for purchasing season tickets