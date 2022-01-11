Search

11 Jan 2022

Six changes to Laois team for Meath clash in O'Byrne Cup

Six changes to Laois team for Meath clash in O'Byrne Cup

Trevor Collins in action against Wexford last Saturday

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois senior football manager Billy Sheehan has made seven changes to the starting 15 for their second round O'Byrne Cup clash with Meath in Stradbally on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

Following on from a 15 point defeat at the hands of Wexford on Saturday, Sheehan has promoted four players that started as subs last Saturday and added three fresh players to the team who didn't feature at all last Saturday.

Goalkeeper Danny Bolger, corner backs James Kelly and Alex Mohan and wing back Gareth Dillon are all promoted to the starting 15 with Niall Corbet, Adam Campion, Conal Brennan and Dylan Kavanagh making way. Kieran Lillis, Paul Kingston both return to the starting team having missed the game against Wexford and replace Brian Daly and Dylan Doyle.

"I have to take this one on the chin. That performance wasn't acceptable" - Laois boss Billy Sheehan

Laois will have to up their performance levels considerably if they are to get a result against the Meath men who will play their first game of 2022 after their opening round game against Wicklow didn't go ahead due to Covid-19 issues last weekend.

After Wednesday's game, Laois will take on Wicklow on Saturday in Crettyard bringing an end to three games in a seven day period.

The Laois team in full is as follows

Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen); James Kelly (St Joseph’s), Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen), Alex Mohan (Portarlington); Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis), Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise); Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise), James Finn (Ballyfin); Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen), Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington); Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard), Sean Moore (Ballyfin)

Portlaoise CBS Leinster championship hopes end at hands of clinical Gorey

SOUTH LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR 'B' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media