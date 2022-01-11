Six changes to Laois team for Meath clash in O'Byrne Cup

Laois senior football manager Billy Sheehan has made seven changes to the starting 15 for their second round O'Byrne Cup clash with Meath in Stradbally on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

Following on from a 15 point defeat at the hands of Wexford on Saturday, Sheehan has promoted four players that started as subs last Saturday and added three fresh players to the team who didn't feature at all last Saturday.

Goalkeeper Danny Bolger, corner backs James Kelly and Alex Mohan and wing back Gareth Dillon are all promoted to the starting 15 with Niall Corbet, Adam Campion, Conal Brennan and Dylan Kavanagh making way. Kieran Lillis, Paul Kingston both return to the starting team having missed the game against Wexford and replace Brian Daly and Dylan Doyle.

Laois will have to up their performance levels considerably if they are to get a result against the Meath men who will play their first game of 2022 after their opening round game against Wicklow didn't go ahead due to Covid-19 issues last weekend.

After Wednesday's game, Laois will take on Wicklow on Saturday in Crettyard bringing an end to three games in a seven day period.

The Laois team in full is as follows

Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen); James Kelly (St Joseph’s), Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen), Alex Mohan (Portarlington); Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis), Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise); Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise), James Finn (Ballyfin); Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen), Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington); Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard), Sean Moore (Ballyfin)