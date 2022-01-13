IN PICTURES: Stradbally lights up and shines bright for Laois GAA

Laois got a much needed win on Wednesday night after a six point win over Meath in the O'Byrne Cup. Stradbally was the venue for the round two tie and the home club held the game extremely well showcasing their fantastic facilities.
It may have been a bitterly cold night but that didn't stop a bumper crowd turning out to cheer on the O'Moore County.
Check out the fantastic images taken on the night. Click on the next icon to scroll through the photos.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.