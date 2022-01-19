Penalty shootout drama as Laois defeat Kildare and advance to O'Byrne Cup final

After 70 minutes of absorbing football and 10 penalties, Laois have advanced to the O’Byrne Cup final on Saturday and will take on Dublin.

After extra time was initially announced, the game then went straight to penalties after the sides finished level after 70 minutes.

Sudden death then decided the shootout with Laois substitute Cormac Murphy dispatching his penalty and Kildare’s Paul Cribben seeing his teams final penalty saved by Matthew Byron.

LAOIS 0-9

KILDARE 1-6

Laois won 6-5 on Penalties

O'BYRNE CUP SEMI FINAL

The game was delayed 15 minutes due to an accident close to Dr Cullen Park but that didn't stop Laois making a fast start. They were lively in the opening stages and a Sean Moore free got them off the mark after Evan O'Carroll was fouled.

Paddy Woodgate equalised with a brilliant score, dummying his man and curling over with the left before Moore got his second of the evening, this time with the outside of the boot to leave Laois leading 0-2 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

The good start continued with Sean O'Flynn and Eoin Lowry combining well for the latter to kick over and give Laois a two point lead.

Kildare did waste a few chances in the opening quarter but a Paddy Woodgate free just before the water break left the minimum between the sides.

Laois were then hit with a sucker punch straight after the water break when a Daniel Flynn point attempt from out on the sideline deceived Matthew Byron in the goal and landed in the top corner from a vicious delivery with the outside of the boot.

Now trailing 1-2 to 0-3, Laois needed a response but they were now beginning to become wasteful themselves. It took 17 minutes for the next Laois score with Evan O'Carroll curling over an effort three minutes before half time. That sparked Laois into life for the remainder of the half and with the next attack, Laois were level with the excellent Sean Moore kicking his third of the night.

There was still time for another score however with Paddy Woodgate kicking his second of the night as Kildare went in leading 1-3 to 0-5 at half time.

Laois got the opening score of the second half, a delightful score off the left peg of Evan O'Carroll but they had to do some firefighting at the other end as Daniel Flynn stood a mere six yards from goals only to see his shot cleared off the line by full back Trevor Collins.

Laois then took the lead on 43 minutes when substitute Gary Walsh clipped over a free after been fouled himself to leave Laois 0-7 to 1-3 ahead.

Jimmy Hyland levelled for Kildare before wides from Gary Walsh and Sean Moore denied Laois the chance to stay in the lead.

Kildare sub Jack Sargent sent Kildare back into the lead but with the last kick before the water break, that man Evan O'Carroll floated over a superb left footed effort to level the sides again at 0-8 to 1-5 with 15 minutes to play.

Paddy Woodgate and Gareth Dillon as the sides remained level with 10 minutes to go.

Ben McCormack had a great chance to win it in the last minute but after extra time was initially announced, the decision was made to go straight to penalties.

PENALTIES:

Laois: Mark Barry (scored one and missed one), Sean Moore (scored one and missed one), Gary Walsh (two), Cormac Murphy (missed one and scored one), Brian Daly (missed one and scored one)

Kildare: Paddy Woodgate (missed x 2), Mark Donnellan (x 2), Paul Cribben (scored one and missed one), Daniel Flynn (miss x 2), Jimmy Hyland (x2)

LAOIS

Scorers: Evan O'Carroll 0-3, Sean Moore 0-3 (0-1f), Gary Walsh (free), Eoin Lowry and Gareth Dillon 0-1 each.

Team: Matthew Byron; James Kelly, Trevor Collins, Alex Mohan; Sean O’Flynn, John O’Loughlin, Gareth Dillon; Kieran Lillis, James Finn; Brian Byrne, Eoin Lowry, Paddy O’Sullivan; Ross Munnelly, Evan O’Carroll, Sean Moore. Subs: Gary Walsh for Ross Munnelly (41), Cormac Murphy for Brian Byrne (55), Danny O'Reilly for Paddy O'Sullivan (55), Podge Dunne for James Finn (65) Dylan Kavanagh for Gareth Dillon (60), Brian Daly for Eoin Lowry (66) Mark Barry for Evan O'Carroll (66)

KILDARE

Scorers: Paddy Woodgate 0-4 (0-2f), Daniel Flynn 1-0, Jack Sargent, Jimmy Hyland 0-1 free.

Team: Mark Donnellan; David Randles, Mike Joyce, Tom Harrington; David Hyland, James Murphy, Tom Archbold; Liam Power, Tadhg Hoey; Kevin Flynn, Eoghan Lawless, Davy O'Neill; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Jack Sargent for David Hyland, Mick O'Grady for Mike Joyce and Kevin O'Callaghan for Tadhg Hoey (all half time), Paul Cribben for Eoghan Lawless (46),Aaron Masterson for Liam Power (50), Ben McCormack for Davy O'Neill (55), Ryan Houlihan for David Randles (65)

Referee: David Hickey (Carlow)