Laois put it up to Dubs but fall short in O'Byrne Cup Final

Dublin are the 2022 O’Byrne Cup champions after a 1-13 to 0-11 points win over Laois at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday afternoon. A controversial 30th minute John Small red card had no effect onthe final result in the end as they cruised home to a five-point win.

Laois impressed at times throughout the game, but Dublin showed their class in the end as the notched over points in the

dying minutes to claim their first silverware of the year.

LAOIS 0-11

DUBLIN 1-13

O'BYRNE CUP FINAL

Laois returned to Netwatch Cullen Park for the second time in just three days after their penalty shootout win over Kildare in the semi-final, but the joys of Wednesday night were soon forgotten, and they found themselves four points behind inside the opening five minutes.

Sean Bugler rattled the back of the net for the first score of the game when he played a neat one-two with Brian Fenton before finishing coolly to the Laois net. Harry Ladd fisted the ball over the bar soon after to give The Boys in Blue a dream start.

However, Laois responded excellently to Ladd’s point with Mark Barry’s free opening the Laois account after seven minutes. Two minutes later, he doubled his tally with another close range free. Goalkeeper Danny Bolger then launched over a long range ‘45’ to put the minimum between the sides and just before the water break, Sean Moore’s free left it all level at the first water break after an entertaining opening quarter.

Aaron Byrne found the target for The Dubs straight after the water break with a beautiful curling effort and Ciaran Kilkenny registered his first score of the day just one minute later.

Laois struggled for scores in the first half, but 23 minutes in, they finally got off the mark from play when Evan O’Carrolls effort snuck inside the far post.

Dublin were dealt a hammer blow 30 minutes in the first half when John Small received a red card. He clashed with Laois forward Evan O’Carroll in an off the ball incident and referee Cormac Reilly gave Small his marching orders upon consultation with the umpires.

As things began to heat up a small bit, Dublin drove into the ascendancy and two points before half time from Cormac Costello and Ross McGarry gave them a two-point lead at Reilly’s half time whistle.

Despite playing with an extra man, Laois still struggled to break down a stubborn defence, although Evan O’Carroll was proving a handful for the Dublin defence at full forward. He pointed for the first score of the second half five minutes in to reduce the deficit to one and soon after Mark Barry’s free after a misplaced Michael Shiel kickout levelled proceedings again.

However, it seemed whenever Laois got close, Dublin would resume control and Ross McGarry pointed soon after Barry’s free to nudge them back in front.

The game got it’s score of the day just before the second water break. Dublin full back Davy Byrne’s delicious cross field pass found corner back Lee Gannon who did excellently to pluck it mid-air, turned and calmly slotted the ball over the bar to give the Dubs a two point lead at the stoppage.

Dublin increased the lead immediately after the resumption of play when Costello shot from distance, much to the delight of the large Dublin crowd who had travelled from the capital.

Mark Barry briefly reduced the deficit to three but Aaron Byrne and a wonderful effort from former Player of the Year Brian Fenton restored Dublin’s four-point advantage again.

Dublin were in cruise control now and they powered home. Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and Tom Lahiff added to their tallies for the day. Evan O’Carroll and Gary Walsh did get late consolation points, but it was Dessie Farrell’s men who ran out winners in the end.

Scorers:

Dublin: Sean Bugler 1-0, Cormac Costello 0-2 (0-1F), Aaron Byrne, Ross McGarry, Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Harry Ladd, Tom Lahiff and Lee Gannon 0-1 each.

Laois: Mark Barry 0-4 (0-3F), Evan O’Carroll 0-3, Sean Moore 0-2 (0-2F), , Danny Bolger (0-1‘45’), and Gary Walsh 0-1 each

TEAMS:

LAOIS: Danny Bolger; James Kelly, Trevor Collins, Alex Mohan; Sean O’Flynn, John O’Loughlin, Cathal Fennessy; Kieran Lillis, James Finn; Brian Byrne, Eoin Lowry, Cormac Murphy; Mark Barry, Evan O’Carroll, Sean Moore. Subs: Gary Walsh for O’Carroll (blood sub 30-33). Daniel O’Reilly for Cormac Murphy (49) Dylan Kavanagh for Sean O’Flynn (52) Gary Walsh for Sean Moore (58) Brian Daly for James Finn (60) Podge Dunne for Kieran Lillis (69), Cian Doyle (69), Dylan Dunne for Brian Byrne (69)

DUBLIN: Michael Shiel; Lee Gannon, David Byrne, Eoin Murchan; Tom Lahiff, John Small, Kieran Kennedy; Brian Fenton, Cameron McCormack; Sean Bugler, Ciaran Kilkenny, Ross McGarry; Cormac Costello, Harry Ladd, Aaron Byrne. Subs: Niall Scully for Harry Ladd (H/T). Lorcan O’Dell for Cameron McCormack (52) Warren Egan for Ross McGarry (58), Kieran McGinnis for Cormac Costello (69) Robert Shaw for Aaron Byrne (72).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).