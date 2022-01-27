Search

27 Jan 2022

Laois Gaels supporters club outline plans to 'sow seeds for the future' of Laois GAA

THE LAOIS BRANCH OF DOWN SYNDROME IRELAND ARE ON BOARD AS A CHARITY PARTNER

Laois Gaels supporters club outline plans to 'sow seeds for the future' of Laois GAA

Brian Lowry

27 Jan 2022 12:20 PM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The ‘Laois Gaels’ supporters association have announced their plans for 2022 which will see them working alongside our county board to raise funds for Laois GAA development squads. Their work will be focussed on ensuring the most professional
support structures are in place for our development teams, with the aim of forging a strong future for Laois GAA.

“Success starts from the ground up and our success in Laois has always been built on a base of strong and successful youth development squads maximising their potential and growing into our senior players of the future.

"After a very successful launch last year, 2022 will be focused on providing the highest levels of support structures and cultivating an environment of high performance for our young players.” said Bryan Breen, Founder of Laois Gaels.

All funds raised by Laois Gaels will go directly into providing everything from gym equipment, to education seminars/sessions for our players and coaches. Funds will help to supply team kit and to gain access to the best resources available to ensure our teams can perform to their maximum potential.

Laois Gaels will also continue to support our players through our welfare and hardship fund which will continue to benefit our players in areas like mental health, bereavement, and other areas of support that our players may require.

In their inaugural year in 2021 Laois Gaels reached 490 members which was an astonishing increase from the 27 members of the previous Club Laois which has now been closed.

Again in 2022 ‘Laois Gaels’ will cater for young and old and will have specific benefits for Laois businesses wishing to connect our County teams with local SME’s in a mutual support relationship. In 2021 we were delighted to have 60 local businesses on board.

We look forward to hopefully working with them again in 2022 along with new businesses who wish to come on board. Looking ahead to 2022 Bryan Breen said;

“Laois Gaels would like to thank each and every one of you who supported our efforts in 2021. Together we are making Laois GAA stronger. Thank you to all businesses who partnered with Laois Gaels in 2021 and we hope to have your support again next year. If you have any questions or would like to become a member in 2022 please get in touch. We hope to see you all out supporting our teams in the days ahead! Laois Abu.”

This year Laois Gaels are proud to play our part in helping and supporting our wonderful friends in Down Syndrome Ireland- Laois Branch. We are delighted to support them in their fundraising.

