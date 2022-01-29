Search

29 Jan 2022

Laois and Louth name teams for National football league opener

Laois and Louth name teams for National football league opener

Laois forward Sean Moore

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

29 Jan 2022 7:49 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois manager Billy Sheehan has made two changes to his starting line up from the team that went under to Dublin in the O'Byrne cup final last weekend.

Portlaoise wing back Gareth Dillon comes in for Cathal Fennessy while Portarlington man Paddy O'Sullivan is in instead of Cormac Murphy in the half forward line.

The team selection is along expected lines with the biggest call of them all between the sticks. Niall Corbet and Matthew Byron had both shown their worth in the O'Byrne cup but so too did Graiguecullen man Danny Bolger and he gets the nod to wear the number one jersey.

O'Byrne Cup showings give Laois footballers hope for attritional National League campaign

DIVISION THREE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PREVIEW

The game throws in at 2pm in Ardee on Sunday and it will be the first outing for Laois in the league as Billy Sheehan looks to kick off what looks like an extremely competitive league on the winning note.

The Laois team in full is;

1. Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen)
2. James Kelly (St Joseph’s)
3. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)
4. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)
5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)
6. John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis)
7. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)
8. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)
9. James Finn (Ballyfin)
10. Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen)
11. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)
12. Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington)
13. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)
14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)
15. Sean Moore (Ballyfin)

EXPLAINER: GAA confirms new ticketing system for Allianz leagues

Meanwhile, Louth manager Mickey Harte has also named his starting team for the clash and can be viewed below.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media