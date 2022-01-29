Laois and Louth name teams for National football league opener

Laois manager Billy Sheehan has made two changes to his starting line up from the team that went under to Dublin in the O'Byrne cup final last weekend.

Portlaoise wing back Gareth Dillon comes in for Cathal Fennessy while Portarlington man Paddy O'Sullivan is in instead of Cormac Murphy in the half forward line.

The team selection is along expected lines with the biggest call of them all between the sticks. Niall Corbet and Matthew Byron had both shown their worth in the O'Byrne cup but so too did Graiguecullen man Danny Bolger and he gets the nod to wear the number one jersey.

The game throws in at 2pm in Ardee on Sunday and it will be the first outing for Laois in the league as Billy Sheehan looks to kick off what looks like an extremely competitive league on the winning note.

The Laois team in full is;

1. Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen)

2. James Kelly (St Joseph’s)

3. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

4. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)

5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)

6. John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis)

7. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

8. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

9. James Finn (Ballyfin)

10. Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen)

11. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)

12. Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington)

13. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)

14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

15. Sean Moore (Ballyfin)

Meanwhile, Louth manager Mickey Harte has also named his starting team for the clash and can be viewed below.